Infinite Migration Australia: A Team of Experienced Professionals

Infinite Migration Australia is an immigration firm with a difference. It understands the changing world and its ever-evolving requirements, and adapts itself to the environment so that it could offer patient and professional attention that each case on its table deserves. If you’re considering moving to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, or any other Australian city, Infinite Migration would help you by taking care of the legal requirements and formalities associated with the migration.

The Team

Infinite Migration’s team comprises an enclosed group of skilled and experienced immigration lawyers, and also registered migration agents. These agents and lawyers bring diverse backgrounds to the table, and also have been fully hands-on with Australian immigration services at various levels.

● Amanda Wu

Amanda Wu, a registered immigration agent, has worked at Victoria’s Supreme Court. Having migrated to Australia from China, Amanda has some solid knowledge about different countries’ languages and culture.

● Jay Son

Jay Son is an immigration lawyer who moved from South Korea to Australia. He was born in South Korea and grew up there. Jay is quite fluent in English and Korean, and knows what obtaining student visas, the Australian citizenship, and skilled migration visas truly entail.

Jay can connect with aspiring migrants and understand the hardships and uncertainties attached to the migration process. By working for Infinite Migration as a migration agent, Jay is committed toward helping out prospective and current migrants in a significant way.

● Dara Bamigboye

Dara is a lawyer admitted into Western Australia’s Supreme Court. Having stayed in England, South Africa, Australia and Botswana, Dara clearly understands the stress and excitement migration entails. She has served several volunteer and leadership positions in the past, which elucidates her passion for helping others. At Infinite Migration, she works as an immigration consultant and agent, helping clients compile their applications in an efficient and professional manner.

Services

Infinite Migration offers a host of services: business skilled migration, family migration, employer sponsored migration, general skilled migration, etc. Let’s take a brief look at them all.

● Business Skilled Migration

Having successfully owned and managed a business could qualify you for business skilled visas. Based on your migration and investment options, Infinite Migration would help you look into this visa category and other suitable options that fall below this category.

● Family Migration

If you are a citizen or permanent resident of Australia or New Zealand, you can bring your family to Australia under the family visa category. Just provide the details of your near and dear ones and Infinite Migration would let you know the next steps to take.

● Employer Sponsored Migration

If you are an Australian business or an individual doing business in the country, you may develop the need to bring a skilled overseas employee to Australia and have him/her work with you in your office. As a business based in Australia, you may secure an overseas staff’s full-time employment by becoming his/her nominator or sponsor. Infinite Migration would help you explore the visa options available and make sure you get the skilled employee on-board as quickly as possible.

● General Skilled Migration

General skilled migration could be your route to Australia if you are a professional or are studying to be one. Your visa options would include family-sponsored, territory/state-sponsored, and/or independent visas.

Infinite Migration also helps people who have had a visa cancellation or refusal experience. Remember, such unfortunate scenarios do not mean your migration journey has come to a halt for good. In such events, Infinite Migration would take stock of your situation and offer you timely advice on the next set of steps to take.

Office Locations

Queensland: 320 Adelaide Street, Brisbane QLD 4000

Victoria: Christie Corporate, 454 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

New South Wales: 3 Spring Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Conclusion

The power of professional advice is something you cannot ignore when it comes to migration, especially when you’re looking to migrate to a First World country like Australia. Therefore, get in touch with Infinite Migration and let the firm shoulder all the burden and responsibilities attached to your migration. After having tailor-made a pathway, the firm would offer you guidance from start to end.