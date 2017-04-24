Infographic: A great Victorian jewelry piece

Share this: Twitter

The Victorian majestic era in jewellery had been a time of travels, expeditions, and archaeological unearthing. An obsession for times gone by connected this age with a resurgence of antique jewellery styles.

Below we discuss a single such piece that is present in this collection, which is the Victorian diamond set family commemorative ring. The elevated circular bezel is positioned at the middle with a mitigate silhouette diamond of old cut in the open backside grain background with an estimated heaviness of 0.30 carats. This is set in a star form pattern with black colored enamel envelop. The wide slickly conforming band features a black colored enameled central channel that has an inscription of “IN MEMORY OF.”

Look at Antique Engagement rings from Berganza for more Victorian jewelries.