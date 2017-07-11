Infographic: Facts You Didn’t Know About Carers

Share this: Twitter

There are many facts you do not know about your carers, this wonderful infographic brought to you from Homecare Preferred, will walk you through all of the need to know facts. Between 2001 and 2011, the number of unpaid carers in England has increased by 600,000. The largest increase occurred in this category of people who provide 50 or more hours of care every week.

Unpaid carers contribute a great deal to the economy, it is estimated that the care they provide would cost £119 billion every single year if provided by healthcare professionals. A lot of people nowadays are starting to invest into a Homecare Franchise, as it is getting more and more popular over the years, it is also proving to be a very good investment in the long run. Please see the infographic for more great facts you most probably didn’t know about carers.