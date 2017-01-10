Infographic: How the Brexit Vote has Affected Human Resources

As the UK Government prepares to leave the European Union, businesses across the country are preparing to do the same. One of the biggest challenges for commercial organisations will be in area of human resources. Employers need to consider a variety of factors that will affect the recruitment and management of their workforce as they get ready for Brexit to become a reality.

This inforgraphic summarises the current situation and outlines steps that businesses can take to manage the changes so that these changes do not have a negative impact on their employees.