Infographic: The Story of Snapchat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Snapchat has changed the world, who knew this social media, which allows users to send self-destructing photos would become so big. We all use Snapchat and honestly who can’t help themselves to a filter? They are the biggest thing around right now. Snapchat also went on to start using custom filters, which were also received well. You may be wondering how did they get so popular? How did it start?

A few students originally started Snapchat in 2011; Reggie Brown and Evan Spiegel were only in college when they first had the idea to create Snapchat. He went on to pitch his idea during his final year presentation however Spiegel’s classmates did not react with the enthusiasm he thought they would. Spiegel’s class was in fact very skeptical over the whole idea. However his and browns tenacity continued and they did not give up their idea. In the summer of 2011 Bobby murphy a coder was brought in to help write the code for what was then called pictaboo.

Obviously pictaboo was then renamed and became Snapchat. In the autumn of 2011 Snapchat spread like wildfire, millions of high schools swarmed to download the app. By April 2012 Snapchat was now worth a staggering $4.25 million. Snapchat since spring of 2012 has had a steady incline up, in spring 2013 60 million snaps were taken daily and then those figures more than doubled in may and reached a staggering 150 million snaps per day.

One of Snapchat most popular features now are their custom filters, which is a very popular feature of the app. With Snapchat going from strength to strength, they also introduced face recognition filters, which can be used real time as well as adding text conversations.

By 2014 Snapchat valuation was $10billion. Not too shabby for two college kids with a big idea.