Infographic: The True Cost of Running a Franchise

There are many different factors to take under consideration when going into franchising. In addition to the purchase of the franchise itself, you need to consider additional costs such as legal fees, which will be incurred before you sign on the dotted line. You may also incur fit-out costs for retail units and have pay for signage, inventory, insurance, employee training, landscaping, business licences and other essentials before you are up and running. Some of the top business franchises include companies such as McDonalds with over 36,000 franchises, Subway with over 33,000 franchises and finally KFC with over 18,000 franchises.