Infographic: Top 12 Most Competitive Universities in the UK

This infographic will take you through a list of the 12 most competitive universities in the United Kingdom, based on the average total UCAS points that new undergraduates possess. This list includes universities such as Durham university that is ranked 5th, Durham specialise in arts and humanities, science, social science and health. This great list has been brought to you from School PR specialists GK, the list is perfect for people who are unsure on their next steps in life. Next The university of Bath is a great university, not only is it in a great location but it also offers a range of different courses including business admin, phycology and Architecture. Please take a look at the infographic below for some really great tips on which university you should join.