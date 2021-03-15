Information about the Magic Mushrooms in Canada

Magic mushrooms are the term used to describe the fungi in Canada that contain psilocybin and psilocin. You can read more about them on this page here. These were described as hallucinogenic, and they make people see, hear, or feel something that’s really not there.

In other terms, they are sometimes dubbed as magic mushrooms. Many people may experience muscle twitches that are involuntary, fear, nausea, and anxiety. It’s important to know that the use and incorporation of mushrooms do not result in a disorder and dependence on the substance.

What You Need to Know about Magic Mushrooms

These fungi have existed for thousands of years, and there are more than 70 subtropical species in existence in the world today. At first glance, there are similarities in appearance, and the untrained eye may not be able to tell their distinctions. It’s important to know that there are poisonous and magic mushrooms, and the two should not be confused with each other.

Two chemicals are present in the mushrooms, and they are psilocin and psilocybin. Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Schedule III, the two substances mentioned were under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in many countries. This means that the possession, production, or sale of these substances are illegal unless you’re going to use them for research purposes.

The hallucinogens produced effects similar to LSD. However, in the most negligible amounts, they can prevent anxiety and depression when used correctly. You can know more about the products when you visit magic mushrooms online Canada and get more information to help you in the long run. The effects may appear from 15 to 60 minutes, and they can last up to six hours.

Magic mushroom’s strength can vary greatly, and one may have a more active concentration than the others. If you compare them to other types, these varieties are more potent, and the concentrations can also affect the person. Many of these products are sold in powder forms or as dried mushrooms. Some of the people may choose these to be:

cooked and serve as a dish

eat the mushrooms without cooking

mix them with fruit juices

drink them with tea

sniff when they are in powder form

Know that there are shops that are selling psilocin and psilocybin in tablets and powder forms. Many of the labs are not registered, so it’s best to be careful when buying products from untrusted sources. There is also a matter of injecting psilocin and psilocybin in the products, and they may contain other ingredients that are not good for the health.

Short-Term Effects to Know

There are physical and short-term mental effects that can be felt with these mushrooms. You can know more about them in the following:

Mental Effects

The senses and emotions can become too heightened. Many people may feel a sudden surge of creativity and happiness. Others may giggle without any reason, experience sudden mental clarity and emotional indifference. Many have said that they can affect people by giving them hallucinations and other effects are:

giving a distorted sense of reality (consumers may hear or feel something that’s not there) mix of senses like colors, sounds, and other sensations altering and changing their perception of time. many may experience adverse effects as well like: mood changes panic attacks and anxiousness paranoia uncontrollable fear disorientation confusion



Physical Effects

Sometimes, when you take a considerable amount of this product, it can produce the following feelings in your system:

numbness of the face

increased blood pressure and heart rate

dry mouth

vomiting and nausea

reflexes that are exaggerated

loss of urinary tract control

sweating and shivering

higher temperature or even fever

Now, there are still no studies regarding the long-term effects of these fungi. However, they must be used for studies and in minimal amounts, especially in clinical trials.

Therapeutic Uses

There’s research being organized by different scientists that psilocybin is a substance that can treat various medical conditions. Learn more about psilocybin here: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/308850. It can aid with psychological disorders like depression, obsessive-compulsive problems, drug use, anxiety, and more.

The studies being conducted use the purified ingredients in psilocybin and know that these are performed in clinical settings. They are controlled, and the scientists are the ones experimenting. Also, a little disclaimer that the product has no approved therapeutic uses.