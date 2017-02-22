Inspiring professional women in male dominated industries

In the professional arena, women have historically lagged behind their male counterparts. While there has been some progress made on this important issue, the current state is anything but equal.

However, there have been some women who have been able to garner success in male dominated fields, driving women worldwide to continue to seek gender equality.

Cristeta Comerford, Chef

Born in the Philippines, Cristeta Comerford not only has inspired women by minorities as well. While women have long been stereotyped as the masters in a home kitchen the same cannot see said for the culinary industry. In fact, only about 1 in 5 women have broken into the field successfully. Comerford was appointed as executive chef for the White House during the Obama Administration, the first female and minority to do so.

General Ann Dunwoody

While initially the military was totally dominated by men, women became gradually accepted as soldiers fighting for their country. Despite this integration, there has been a lack of females among the top military brass. Well, that was until 2008 when Ann Dunwoody became the first female four star general in the U.S. Army. This wasn’t Dunwoody’s historic first as she accrued other distinctions on her way to the top. Among these included the rank of battalion commander of the 82nd Airborne. Dunwoody was the first female to hold this position.

J.J. Liu

Throughout her poker career, Liu has earned more than $1.7 million, a sum much higher to compare to online casino such as MobileCasino.co.nz. She holds the distinction of being the highest finishing female in the World Poker Championship Tour. Touting her femininity, Liu is well known for her zany fashion sense. She never fails to surprise viewers by her appearance. Not only does this capture the interest of viewers but also distracts her opponents.

Women are taking to the streets around the world to make their voices heard as they continue to seek full gender equality in the workplace. How many of these women will make this list in the future?