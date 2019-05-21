IOR Revolutionises Oil and Gas Industry in Australia

Talk about quality, use of high technology and community development, IOR Petroleum combines all these to offer the best oil and gas services in Australia. This is why the business is named the best fuel distributor in the country, and it looks like it will keep that name for a while.

Who is IOR?

IOR Petroleum is a business that is owned and ran by the families of two partners, Ross MacKenzie and Stewart Morland whose chief aim is to make sure that the hardworking citizens of Australia can fuel up as they keep going and growing. The business thrives on a stable relationship with suppliers and customers showing their commitment to locals.

IOR was founded in Eromanga, Queensland as Eromanga Oil Refinery in 1984. Since then the business has grown, building at least 70 diesel stops across Australia that run for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The very first fuel stop was launched in Winston in 2005, and now the stops are located in almost every town. The locals manage these stops in these towns.

The business distributes bulk fuel to regional industries and communities, serving farmers, local councils, the transport industries, and other oil and gas companies. IOR Petroleum keeps advancing in innovation hence developing a highly advanced fuel management system and providing solutions in fuel storage and handling.

Fuel Solutions

IOR Petroleum is more than just a fuel delivery business. The company also offers services in line with fuel supplying, pumping, and management of bulk fuel and of course, their reliable diesel stops for your on-road needs. They aim at making sure that your business’ fuel needs are taken care of so that you can concentrate on making sure that you have a good cash flow.

Their diesel stops offer 24-hour services; thus, fuel is conveniently available to Australian drivers reducing chances of downtimes that can lead to a reasonable amount of time loss. They provide bulk diesel, petrol jet fuels, and avgas fuels delivery services across the country, paying critical attention to safe and timely deliveries.

With IOR Petroleum, you do not need to worry about managing fuel transactions. The business has a customer portal which allows clients to keep track of how their employees are handling fuel from whichever part of the world since the portal is online. You can also download and analyze data, helping you make decisions that are informed and backed up with reliable data.

Their Equipment and Technologies

In this time and era, it is not efficient for any business to operate without a steady and updated technology. IOR Petroleum seeks to make sure that whether you are thinking of having a fuel tank in your compound or a fuel management system, you get the best in the industry that will help you run your business correctly.

If you are tired of using the manual dip system to monitor your fuel tanks, IOR will help you advance to a more technologized method, using the web and mobile applications to see what is going on in your fuel tank. HyDip Fuel Tracking allows you to create a personalized fuel distribution network and also track how your employees pump fuel into customers’ vehicles. You will not need any exceptional technicians to help you install your tracking units in pumps, meters, and hoses.

IOR Petroleum offers frac tanks that are of high quality and made of steel. They are ideal for projects or sites that require temporary water storage. Setting up these tanks only need about 15 minutes once they are delivered.

Industries

IOR serves industries such as agriculture, transport, aviation, mining, local government, oil and gas and earthmoving and construction. You can hire them for transporting bulk fuels, and their fuel stops are highly reliable. In agriculture, whether you need fuel for planting, harvesting, or feeding, IOR delivers fuel straight to your compound or site.

The IOR Aviation department makes sure that Avgas and Jet fuels delivered to their clients are of high quality and delivery is done safely and on time in the specific area of delivery. They also aim at reducing time lost during refuelling for construction and earthmoving activities by delivering fuel in bulk on site.

If you are an oil and gas distributor in Australia, or you are in the mining industry, IOR is the best partner as their services are safe, highly technologised, and reliable.

The commitment proven by IOR has led to its working hand in hand with local councils to make sure that the people they serve have access to fuel solutions.