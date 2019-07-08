Is Botox Right for Me?

Should you get Botox? Is it the right treatment to help you to address one or more of your cosmetic needs and goals? Botox, and other branded anti-wrinkle injections, is hailed as perhaps the most effective of all wrinkle treatment types that are available on the market today.

Each year millions of Botox procedures are performed on both men and women, in a range of age groups. As anti-wrinkle injections are often used as wrinkle preventatives, age is not always a good determining factor when you’re trying to decide whether it’s the right cosmetic treatment to help you to meet your goals.

So just how do you determine whether Botox is the right choice for you?

Noticing changes to your skin

In your late 30s and early 40s you may start to notice that your skin is thinning, and fine lines are starting to be recognizable. A good skin care routine will help your skin to maintain its elasticity and also ensure that your skin is hydrated and free from blemishes.

Botox can be introduced as a means of freshening up your face, while also temporarily reducing the appearance of those fine lines. These are often seen between your brow and across your forehead. According to top Botox specialist, Dr. Molton, it is best to get treatment for these concerns right around the time that these lines start to become noticeable. Once you have deep-set wrinkles, and your skin is now drastically thinner, you will find that Botox alone will not be sufficient. Botox can still reduce the depth of these wrinkles, and help to prevent them from getting deeper.

A heavy brow, might not be ideal

Older patients who may have a significant amount of forehead wrinkling, along with heavy eyelids, may not be the ideal candidate for Botox treatment. Older patients may need a brow lift in order to help with the opening of their eyelids. When Botox is used in these cases, the lids get heavier often to the point where the eyelids may close on their own. A surgical brow lift is often the better choice in these cases.

Facial expressions result in deep wrinkles

Wrinkles that are deep-set when your face is at rest are different from dynamic wrinkles that vanish when you are no longer making a facial expression. It can be difficult to treat static wrinkles, but dynamic wrinkles are very treatable.

Your age does matter

Botox is typically recommended for adults up to 65 years of age. This is because skin continues to thin as we age. We lose the ability to produce elastin and collagen, and wrinkles are deep-set static wrinkles. Adults over 65 will often find that other cosmetic treatments are a better option in order to get the results they’re looking for. Lasers, collagen stimulators and dermal fillers are recommended more for these adults.

Are you looking to improve facial symmetry?

Botox can be used to restore or improve facial symmetry. If one of your eyebrows is positioned lower than the other, or one side of your mouth raises more than the other when you talk or smile, Botox can be used to relax one of the sides so that the result is a much more symmetrical appearance. This is a complex and advanced procedure and should only be performed by someone with the experience and knowledge to perform it successfully.

Be sure that you have realistic expectations from Botox and the other cosmetic procedures that you are interested in. Many expect Botox results to be a long-term solution, but the reality is that Botox typically wears off within three months. Get all of your questions and concerns addressed during your consultation so that you have realistic expectations about what can be possible with Botox.