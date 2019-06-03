Is It Time To Change Careers: Top In Demand Jobs In Australlia

Nursing

Maybe you have been considering changing careers for a while or maybe you are starting to get fed up of the same old routine every day. A really good way of breaking the habit is to enter yourself into education and make a career move. Maybe you’re still looking for the ideal career or are just looking for a move, either way, you may find this list of a most in-demand career in Australia a useful tool when considering which direction you want to take.

Nursing is a demanding yet rewarding career to be in. Often with long shift work and the occasional night work, it’s not a surprise there is a need for people to take a step into this career. You are able to study to become a fully licensed registered nurse and will work alongside doctors to take care of patients. They responsible for tasks such as analysis of test results, recording symptoms, offering emotional support, checking medical histories and updating files on systems, manage room assignments, perform some tests that can lead to diagnosis and they are able to administer medication that has been prescribed by a doctor.

Criminal Psychologist

This job role has become more and more well-known because of the abundance of crime programmes we see on television. Putting that aside criminal psychology is an extremely important part of the jurisdiction system and is becoming the desired job role in Australia. They have a key role with talking to potential suspects or proven criminals to find out about their mental capacity and they will even take part in trials and testify about the health of their patients. There are some very interesting criminal psychology courses that are available to get you on your way to a career in this department.

Teaching Aid

Yet another rewarding career and especially popular with parents returning to work after raising children. Becoming a teaching aid is a job role that needs high skills that can’t be taught in organisation and patience so if you have these you can build on it and train to become a qualified person in the area. You will join in activities in and out of the classroom to provide support to the teachers and students. You can often take up extra training to help support children with extra needs in the classroom and earn yourself a higher wage too. You will also have your hand in planning the lessons, scheduling tasks and holding meeting with parents of the pupils in your classes. You don’t need to have a degree with this role but it is often required that you have a Teacher’s Aide Certificate to show you are qualified for the role.

Clerical Work

This may seem like a strange one to have on the list because it’s a fairly simple career to understand and get into however there is a forever need for highly skilled clerical workers and they aren’t always readily available. This means that gathering training or experience in this area could lead to an excellent career path and leave you with an abundance of job offers. The tasks will vary in every industry but generally speaking you would be completing a large volume of administration tasks that include filing, emailing, customer correspondence, PA work, copy documents, answering calls and setting up appointments.

If it’s in retail, a general clerk will be asked to complete orders, sort payments and perform audits on stock levels. Some roles may require you to get involved parts of accounting. The majority of clerk jobs don’t require a degree but acquiring certificates in things such as Business Administration can be beneficial.

Childcare

Australia is very often crying out for childcare workers so a career change to this area could mean you are choosing a path with quick succession and an array of career path to choose from. A Childcare Worker is responsible for activities such as supervising and monitoring children in a specialist environment. There is a variety of options from home working through to working in a specially built building/business. You will also be expected to take part in duties that include, cleaning, preparing food, washing and if the children are particularity young changing nappies, clothes and assisted feeding. So if getting hands-on in this way is off-putting this isn’t for you. You don’t need to be degree qualifiers for this and it’s a popular job role for parents returning to work and some even look after their children alongside others. Looking at some sort of qualification course for this job role could give you an advantage over other applying.

Programmer

It’s not a surprise that Australia would be crying out for Application developers when we are living in a world that is more and more becoming involved in technology. With technology moving the way it is and people are able to do pretty much anything with their smartphone and tablets it’d be silly not to consider taking a step into a career in something like software programming. Whether you are already playing around with codes and languages such as C++ and Javascript or you are completely new it can be a rewarding career. Better yet you can do this from anywhere and work remotely. Although you don’t require any sort of degree qualification for this role you would need to be highly competent and be able to prove it to be successful.

Care Giver For The Elderly

Although we would like to think there isn’t a lack of people in the type of career, unfortunately, it’s not an area that people jump at. It takes a lot for people to work in a career in care but it can be an extremely rewarding career path to take. The top priority for a caregiver is to provide compassionate care to the elderly which includes small tasks such as feeding, showering and dressing them. You may also need to prepare their medicine, take them out on day trips and to appointments, they may need. Some of the duties may also require you to complete washing clothes, cooking meals, cleaning floors, general cleaning and changing bedsheets much like you would at home. Although no qualification is required it may be a good idea to research some that can give you a head start in moving up the career ladder.

Do you know of any other careers that are in need of more interest? Please share them in the comments section below.

Like this: Like Loading...