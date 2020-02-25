It’s All About the Extras: 4 Must-Have Accessories for 2020

While usually small in size, accessories have a massive impact—never forget that. Clever accessorising can turn an outfit from drab to fab or day to night almost effortlessly.

Whether it’s a neoprene bag slung casually over your shoulder or a padded headband resting firmly atop your head, 2020 is the year of the accessory. Some of the items on this list are straight from the 90s while others are brand new on the fashion scene.

Without further ado, here are four must-have fashion accessories for 2020.

1. Bags, Bags, Bags

Year in, year out, handbags always remain the most essential of accessories. While some styles of bags should remain in the past, others are timeless accessories that are paving the way for future fashion trends.

It’s safe to say that 2020 is the year of the handbag and you have countless options to pick from. The best bag options that have already made a name for themselves this year include:

Croissant handbags

Predicted to be dubbed the official handbag of 2020, the croissant handbag is already making waves within the fashion community. Taking inspiration from the delicious French delicacy, a croissant handbag features a billowy body and ultra-thin handle. These handbags are typically constructed with leather and, while they come in different sizes, the bigger the better!

Neoprene handbags

Neoprene handbags are everywhere lately, and for good reason. A neoprene tote is a must have fashion accessory this year because they’re as pretty as they are practical. Made from the same material that scuba diving wetsuits are made with, neoprene totes double as activewear. A neoprene bag is spacious enough to fit in all of your typical handbag items and is also suitable for trips to the gym or beach.

Bucket bags

As the name suggests, a bucket bag is a bag that has a bucket-like shape. What’s so great about the bucket bag is that it’s so versatile. It comes in both big and small designs & often embodies elements from other trends such as colour blocking. Originally designed as a utilitarian bag, today the bucket bag has solidified itself as the ultimate fashionista accessory both on and off the runway.

2. It’s All in Your Head… Or Rather On it

From bucket hats to under wraps, it’s clear already that 2020 is all about headwear. One accessory that has gotten the fashion community all excited is the comeback of the padded headband circa 1990s. Already celebrities such as Pippa Middleton, Jessica Alba and Angelina Jolie have welcomed this classic accessory back with open arms while Prada has seemingly cashed in on the craze.

Padded headband aside, here’s what 2020 has in store for our heads:

Barrettes, hair clips and claws

Wide headbands and bow headbands

Bucket hats, bell hats and wedding hats

Slim scarves

Under wraps

Scrunchies, scrunchies and more scrunchies

Patterns and styles that have stood the test of time & remain as popular as ever in 2020 include tortoise shell, pastel, gemstones as well as leopard print.

3. Can I get a Hoop Hoop?

It’s official: hoop earrings are back in fashion! And with a vengeance it seems. Massively popular back in the early 2000s, big hoop earrings were placed back in our jewellery holders and replaced with dainty studs & smaller, more delicate, hoops.

Now, hoop earrings are back and bigger than ever. First spotted on the Spring 2020 runway for Carolina Herrera, hoop earrings are once again everywhere you look. Straying from its original design, the hoop earrings of 2020 are things of beauty. Here are a few trends of 2020 so far:

Double hoop

Supersize hoops

Beaded hoop

Colourful hoop

While hoop earrings have certainly made the biggest comeback, they aren’t the only popular choice of ear jewellery for 2020. Other earring trends for 2020 include floral-themed drop earrings, bold pearl earrings and even wearing a single statement earring in only one ear.

4. Off the Chain

Chains are EVERYWHERE in 2020 so far and are featured in everything from dainty, delicate belts to giant, chunky necklaces. This is one trend that shows no sign of letting up. On top of being standalone pieces such as belts, bracelets and chokers, chain has also been incorporated into the design of many other accessories.

Handbags with chains on them, either as detailing or as a strap, are very much in. Chains will be found in trouser pendants, bohemian back and body chains as well as sandals.

On the runway, Brandon Maxwell sent his models down adorned with oversized chain necklaces with matching chain earrings. Zimmerman experimented with a combination of oversized chain and beaded necklaces & the results, well, the results made chain find its way onto our list of must-haves!

Final Thoughts

Accessories have the ability to make or break an outfit. Stick to any one of the four fashion accessories we’ve shared with you today to ensure it’s the former and not the latter. Please, just don’t try them out all at once.

With which of these essential accessories will you be strutting your stuff in 2020? Let us know down below!