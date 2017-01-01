January 2017 will be the busiest time of the year for online dating in Australia

January will be the busiest time of the entire year for online dating in Australia, as the New Year heralds the highest number of singles logging on for love according to the relationship experts eHarmony.

eHarmony has analysed site data globally to predict a huge surge in activity in the lead up to Valentine’s Day.

Sydneysiders are expected to be the largest group to join with over 30 per cent of the Aussie total expected to jump online and take the plunge into online dating in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, while Melbournites are faster to action their new year’s resolution and are expected to take the New Year’s Day lead off Sydney in sign ups.

eHarmony’s Managing Director for Australia, Nicole McInnes said, “It’s fantastic to see Aussie singles are feeling determined to make positive life changes once party season ends at the start of a new year. We all have new years resolutions that we don’t keep but eHarmony’s happiness-driven algorithm gives singles the best chance to meet someone that creates sparks that last.”

Over 200,000 Australian relationships have been generated on eHarmony since our inception in 2007 and we’re excited to be giving more Aussies the chance to find a genuinely happy and deeply-matched relationship by getting singles off on their first dates in 2017,” added Ms McInnes.

The Australian dating data is mirrored by activity in the UK, America and Canada, with eHarmony suggesting that the first week of the new year tends to see the highest surge in people logging on to find love globally.

Overall, the whole month of January is the most popular for those seeking relationships, with the number of messages sent through online dating 12 per cent higher than the average month.

