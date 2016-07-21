Joy of Business: How to Take Your Business to the World

Australian based business coach and author, Simone Milasas, who has grown a business to now operate in more than 170 countries, believes many business owners are limiting themselves by not thinking on a global scale. Translating her book, Joy of Business into 12 different languages, she shares her advice for business owners looking to take to the global stage.

Travelling with your business in 2016 is as simple as packing your laptop and purchasing a plane ticket; but getting the most out of travel for you and your business, takes some planning and awareness. Whether you’re travelling for pleasure and haven’t thought how you can incorporate your business, or are looking for ways to take your business to the global stage, there are many things to consider.

Author and founder of Joy of Business, Simone Milasas, who travels on business up to 10 months of each year, has picked up some tips along the way that make travelling with business a breeze.

1. Stay connected and available

Being available wherever you are in the world is essential when running a business.

People will say, “I didn’t want to disturb you while you were overseas,” or “I know you are busy,” or “How was your holiday?” Invite people to ring or text or Skype you on their time, and get back to them at your earliest convenience.

Simone says, “The only time I turn my phone on silent is when I’m sleeping. This way, you’ll never disturb me and I will get back to you as soon as I can.”

2. Manage your wellbeing

Travelling can throw your body clock off, so doing everything you can to look after yourself and your wellbeing is essential.

When you are traveling, see if you can upgrade to business class or buy a business class ticket. It’s worth it. By the time you arrive at your destination, you’ll be feeling fresher.

Have a look at what you can do with your travel, “I am Platinum in Qantas and Gold in Star Alliance so I get treated really well. I have more luggage allowance, access to lounges and can always access wireless and have a glass of champagne on the go. Having these options wherever I am in the world makes travelling a dream.”

To manage her fitness, Simone has downloaded Zumba and yoga apps so she can do 20-minute workouts each morning, “Because I travel 8-10 months of the year, I can’t just resolve to join the gym or get my exercise for the 2 months that I’m home. Incorporate exercise into your travel routine.”

3. Empower your staff to step-up whilst you’re away

The benefits to your business of being away are numerous. Not only do you have someone awake 24/7, but your absence in the office will allow other staff to step up in their roles. If you’ve always been a go-to problem-solver, your staff will have to take greater responsibility for running the day-to-day.

Simone explains, “If you are continuously empowering your staff and giving them the green light to create as they know how to create, then you will end up with a very different business.”

The business will not look like you think it is going to look like. The business will look very different and it may even be created beyond what you can currently imagine.

4. Trust your instincts when bringing your business to the global stage. Ask each day where in the world your energy is needed?

Simone, who grew Access Consciousness into a business that now operates in over 170 countries, shares, “Every morning I lie in bed and ask who or what requires my energy today? Growing a business to one that now operates globally, has required my questioning and awareness each day around which country requires us, what can we look at and who can we talk to, to grow and thrive.”

5. Travel with money

Three things Simone recommends for travelling with money are:

Look at what cards and memberships will give you the best deals, e.g. frequent flyer points.

Carry the amount of cash that a wealthy person would carry, in multiple currencies. This might sound a bit unusual, but by embracing wealth and being comfortable having, and being perceived to have money will invite more of it into your life.

Claim your expenses. On a business trip in Australia, 50km’s outside of where you live, you can claim all your meals, groceries etc.

Travelling with your business will invite new possibilities for growth and expansion. Ask, where in the world can I take my business?

You can buy the Joy of Business online at these retailers: Angus & Robertson Bookworld $31.99* (paperback)

Booktopia.com.au $34.25* (paperback)

The Nile $30.46* (paperback)

Dymocks.com.au $35.00* (paperback) *Prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer. <br />