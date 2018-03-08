Julie Bishop tops list of most inspirational Australian woman

Julie Bishop is the most inspirational Australian woman, according to a nationally representative study by global media and technology company Pureprofile , where 1,000 adults were each asked to name who in the public eye was their biggest female inspiration.

Overall, Julie Bishop sits in fourth position – behind America’s Oprah Winfrey in first place, Michelle Obama in second, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in third.

It’s clear that women working in, or linked to politics are making a huge impact on the public’s perception of what constitutes an inspirational woman. Julia Gillard, Hillary Clinton, Pauline Hanson and the late Margaret Thatcher also received some of the most frequent nominations.

Women working in the media as presenters, talk show hosts and journalists also made up the bulk of the top nominations, with Ellen DeGeneres, Carrie Bickmore and Ita Buttrose joining Oprah Winfrey within the top 20 most voted for names.

Within the performer sector, the top names the public offered as their most inspirational women were actresses Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie, and singers Pink and Beyoncé. Those best known for humanitarian roles – Saint Mother Theresa and Turia Pitt – also featured within the top 20 list.

After 65 years on the throne – the longest reign of any British monarch – Queen Elizabeth II received enough votes to make the number three position, with fellow royal, the late Diana, Princess of Wales also making the top 20.

While taking the title of the number one most inspiring woman overall, Oprah Winfrey was particularly popular by those in the mid-age ranges, remaining unrivalled as the top vote by those aged 25-54. The younger audience (18-24 years) found slightly more inspiration from actress and UN ambassador, Emma Watson, while those age 55 and above were the highest-voting group for Queen Elizabeth II.

Most inspiring Australian women Julie Bishop Julia Gillard Nicole Kidman Carrie Bickmore Ita Buttrose Pauline Hanson Turia Pitt Cathy Freeman Olivia Newton-John Rosie Batty Most inspiring women overall Oprah Winfrey Michelle Obama Queen Elizabeth II Julie Bishop Emma Watson Julia Gillard Saint Mother Theresa Pink Margaret Thatcher Ellen DeGeneres

Despite accusations of tall poppy syndrome, it was clear that Australians are being inspired by Australians, with more local names present in the list than any other nationality.

Pureprofile CEO, Nic Jones said: “The results around Australians most inspiring women have been eye opening and refreshing. There are no reality stars featuring high on the list, which is mainly headed up by strong, vocal women from politics and the media who are clearly making an impact and gaining respect for their work.”

“You can see this reflected in the top inspiring performers who are well known for using their public platform to advocate for women’s rights. It’s also great to see Australia supporting its own, with so many Australian women featuring in the votes.”