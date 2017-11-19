Just Moved? Here Are 5 Tips to Keep Your Sanity After a Stressful Relocation

1. Don’t be afraid to invest a little more money

If you’re relocating or plan to move home in the near future, then it can be one of the most stressful events in your life. Let’s face it, there are just so many logistical challenges and also issues with relationships that it can put you in a seriously foul mood. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of five useful tips that can help you keep your sanity after a stressful move.

You’ve probably spent a lot of money moving home. Between purchasing a new property and setting up new utilities, it can get incredibly costly and the last thing you want is to spend more money on the move. However, it can help you cut the stress of dealing with something like the lights not working or the water not running, especially if it’s a new build. You don’t want to make any home electrical DIY mistakes if your lights are out. By tinkering with the wiring you could be putting yourself at risk, and although it’s understandable that you’re frustrated, it’s fine to hire professionals to fix things up.

2. Get to know the neighbours

It doesn’t have to happen right away, but it’s always a good idea to get to know the neighbours. You could just walk up to their door, ring the bell and introduce yourself to get started. Later on, you could bring some cookies or invite them over for dinner. However you decide to interact, make sure you don’t neglect to get to know your neighbours. Having friendly people around you can help with settling in.

3. It’s fine to feel emotional after a move

No one likes to move away from their friends and family. It’s an emotional time, so make sure you accept your feelings and try to cope with it. You might feel depressed that you’ve moved somewhere unfamiliar, but when one door closes another door opens. Embrace your emotions and plan to visit your old friends and family in the future at some point.

4. Keep in touch with your friends and family

If you’re far away and busy with work then it’s understandable that you might not have time to visit your friends and family. If that’s the case, then don’t forget you can always phone them or use social media to keep in touch. Technology has given us plenty of ways to stay connected with our loved ones, so make sure you utilise it.

5. Embrace the change of a new home

Since you’ve moved into a new home, it’s time to embrace change. Find positive things about moving to help lift your spirits. Perhaps you moved because you found your dream home, or maybe you moved because you’re starting a new life with your partner. Maybe you moved in search of a more successful career, or perhaps you just fell in love with the scenery and city that you moved to. There are plenty of reasons to move, so remember why you did it in the first place and find something positive to think about.