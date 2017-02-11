Karen Millen’s 2017 Autumn/Winter Collection has arrived in Australia

It may be hard to believe right now but Australia’s long, hot summer of 2017 will eventually come to an end and when it does, those of us who live in the southern states of Australia and in New Zealand, will need some new on-trend pieces for work and casual weekends. It’s at this time of the year that we look forward to cooler days and cozy winter nights.

February is also the time when we get our first look at Autumn/Winter fashions…

For Autumn/Winter 2017, Karen Millen continues to develop the idea of individuality through three diverse personalities that speak to women all over the world. Talented, passionate and driven, Karolina, Eleanor and Judith embody the fearless spirit of the Karen Millen woman.

Starring supermodel Karolina Kurkova, young British actress Eleanor Tomlinson and emerging singer-songwriter Judith Hill, the Karen Millen Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign is the third in a series of compelling portraits that capture the personalities of the cast.

Styled by Cathy Kasterine and shot by Yelena Yemchuk in the lavish surrounds of a Georgian townhouse in the heart of London, the portraits are at once both intimate and intriguing; capturing these three real women at different moments as they move confidently through the scenes, each wearing standout looks from the AW17 Collection, effortlessly mixing eye-catching prints with rich textures, embodying the confidence, charisma, style and savoir-faire of the Karen Millen woman.

Judith Hill

The protégé of Prince, Judith Hill worked with Michael Jackson and Elton John before releasing her debut album last year. Born in L.A., Judith was just 4 years old when she wrote her first song having inherited her musical talent from her parents: her mother is a classically trained pianist, while her father played with funk legends.

Judith’s striking features and lust-worthy curls became the perfect counterpoint to this season’s refined knitted dress and pared-back modern tailoring. Classic tweed pieces are updated via raw edges and contemporary silhouettes.

Statement handbags, and a devil-may-care attitude are all you need to give your tailored look a contemporary twist.

Eleanor Tomlinson The High-Neck Chevron Blouse worn by Eleanor has long sleeves and closes with two buttons at the nape of the neck. This beautiful blouse has an invisible zip up one side and is available in sizes 6 to 16.

Karolina Kurkova

A fashion chameleon, Karoline Kurkova works this season’s key length, midi, in rich rues and opulent textures, combining razor-sharp pleats with a sumptuous gilded sheen. Off-duty wardrobes are finished with sporty detail for a luxe appeal. To encapsulate Karolina’s style, look for anything and everything that’s midi in length.

Karoline is wearing Cropped Wide-Length Trousers with pockets on both sides in a bold shade of mustard yellow. Cropped to show off your ankles, these high-waisted, wide-leg pants are cut with special construction to flatter your legs.

