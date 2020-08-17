Keeping Your Cooking Hobby Alive During Covid-19

Order groceries online

For people who love cooking, it is more than just an activity of creating edibles for sustenance. It is a therapeutic experience of trials and errors in which every dish conveys a loving message. At perilous times like these, it is crucial to find something to pour your heart and soul into, something that passionate cooks already do! The global pandemic may have put a damper on your social life, but it cannot stop you from cooking your heart out, unless you let it. Here are some fun and practical ways in which you can keep your cooking hobby alive during Covid-19. Skillets up!

When we live in a world where everything is available to us at the tip of our fingers, why should ordering groceries be any different? Online grocery shopping is extremely convenient when we’re actively trying to minimize human contact and avoid the never-ending cashier line. Just get on your phone or laptop and start choosing all the items you need to prep your dish. You can have it delivered right to your doorstep or pick it up at the store itself. There can be a small delivery fee, but you won’t have to go outdoors and expose yourself. While you’re at it, go ahead and order some non-grocery items and save yourself a trip.

Grow your own vegetables

Most of us live in apartments and may not have a vegetable patch, but that doesn’t mean we cannot grow some indoors. You can grow vegetables such as scallions, radishes, and even potatoes provided your kitchen has ample light. Growing herbs in the kitchen is as easy as baking, and if you haven’t joined the wagon yet, you could start now! Herbs such as chives, basil, and parsley are a staple in several recipes and add instant flavor to your dishes. Those of you with outdoor space can go crazy and fill your garden with vegetables and fruits tropical to your region. Even when the pandemic is over, you will still have your little haven of organic produce.

Share your recipes with friends

The process of cooking is fantastic in itself, but a real cook knows that serving a homecooked meal to friends and family is even better. Sure, they can’t come to your place and enjoy your meals for now, but you don’t have to deprive them of your tasty culinary skills. Why not take your love for cooking to the next level and share some unique recipes with your loved ones? Some hobbyists even take it up a notch with a recipe card maker to present their cooking guides attractively. Your loved ones will surely appreciate you sharing your art and may even develop a passion for cooking like you. After all, nothing brings people together like delish food.

Take online cooking lessons

If there’s one good thing that has come out of this global pandemic, it’s that we have been given the gift of time. There is no better time than now to enroll in some cooking lessons and brush up on your skills. Whether you like baking cakes or grilling steak, everyone can benefit from cooking lessons. Such online lessons can help you get creative with your cooking and presentation and introduce newer recipes to your repertoire. You may even be able to turn your passion into a full-time job later.

Share your cooking online

The pandemic may have confined you into enjoying your mouth-watering dish in solace, but you can still have everyone drooling over your cuisine. Make sure to share pictures of every meal you curate on your social media before diving in. If you’ve got the time, you could set up a live streaming session on your Instagram or Facebook and show your followers how you cook from scratch. You could even start a YouTube channel and share your love of cooking with the entire world. Let your food become the talk of the town, it’s your time to shine!