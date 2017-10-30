Kellogg’s Managing Director Belinda Tumbers named 2017 Telstra NSW Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Managing Director of Kellogg’s Australia, Belinda Tumbers, named 2017 Telstra NSW Business Woman of the Year, after also taking home the Corporate and Private Award, on Friday 27 October.

Belinda’s career in marketing began at an advertising agency, where she worked her way up from entry-level receptionist to account executive. Now, nearly two decades on, she is the Managing Director of Kellogg Aust Pty Ltd – the first female to have held the position in the company’s 90-year history down under.

Belinda Tumbers’ first introduction to marketing was as an entry-level receptionist at an advertising agency. After working her way up to become an account executive, Belinda was approached by one of her clients, Kellogg, to join its marketing team. 19 years later, after predominantly a career in sales, Belinda is now the managing director of Kellogg’s in Australia and New Zealand. She took on the role in an acting capacity and within nine months, Belinda had assumed the position permanently, having been given full responsibility for turning the company’s fortunes around and instigating cultural change.

Passionate about inciting cultural change, Mrs Tumbers is committed to continuing WK Kellogg’s founding mission: to provide families around the world with accessible nutrition.

“I love a challenging situation and live by the motto ‘if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,’” Mrs Tumbers said.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra New South Wales Business Women’s Award were:

Entrepreneur Award winner: Hana-Lia Krawchuk , Director, Love To Dream.

, Director, Love To Dream. For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award winner: Violet Roumeliotis , Chief Executive Officer, Settlement Services International Limited.

, Chief Executive Officer, Settlement Services International Limited. Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Simone Constant , Deputy Secretary, Financial Risk Management and Transformation, NSW Treasury.

, Deputy Secretary, Financial Risk Management and Transformation, NSW Treasury. Young Business Women’s Award winner: Gen George, Managing Director, tamme.

Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, said that all the New South Wales winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“Mrs Tumbers’ commitment to putting together a team with an equal representation of men and women has not only been responsible for influencing real cultural change, but it has also resulted in a dramatic financial turnaround for her company. She has taken Kellogg Aust from loss to profit in two short years.”

Belinda Tumbers will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders and celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, at a macro level, a thriving economy.

