The time has come to accept that the first part of the year might have been wasted already. Some of us started the year with such high hopes of how we’d like it to go, and what we’d like to achieve with our bodies. But we’re now nearly in the month of May, and time is ticking to kick your body into shape. It’ll soon be that time of year where the shorts are out, holiday’s are being booked, and the summer bodies are everywhere you turn.

If you started the year with the dream of achieving that summer body, time hasn’t ran out just yet. There’s still plenty you can to do ensure you’re walking around in confidence, knowing that your body is exactly the way you wanted it. So get yourself up off that sofa, or drag yourself away from the nap that might be luring you in, and focus on yourself so you can get that dream body! Follow some of the tips below and you’re going to be well on your way.

The Right Mentality

The right mentality is essential if you want to kick your body into shape fast. The right mentality is the difference between sitting on the sofa and ordering that takeaway, and getting up and going to the gym, followed by a bit of meal prep afterwards. But getting in the right mentality it hard, and it usually takes people a few weeks to actually get into a routine. A routine is part of the way that people get into the right mentality, they go hand in hand. All you need to do is start forcing yourself up day by day until you actually want to eat right, or go to the gym, or even just go for a walk. The best way of actually doing this is by forcing yourself to remember your end goal.

If you know you’re going on holiday soon, keep that as your motivation. Or if you’ve got any special event at all coming up, it’s best to keep that in mind so you know you’ve got something to work towards. Another thing that helps a lot of people is remembering the feeling of happiness after actually getting up and exercising. To actually get up is hard, but the feeling of euphoria after can’t be beaten.

Exercising releases endorphins, and it’s these endorphins that give you a rush of energy and happiness after completing a workout. It’s one of the reasons why so many people actually get addicted to going to the gym and working out. This endorphin release can become sort of addictive, especially if you start seeing results at the same time.

The Right Guidance

The right guidance is essential to success. The great thing is, there’s just so many places where you can actually get guidance from. The first is the internet. The internet is full of some amazing articles and pieces of advice that can guide you to kicking your body into shape. But, beware, just like with anything on the internet, some of it is absolutely rubbish, and it can often lead to you doing more harm than you would good to your body. There are some trusted websites out there, you’ll be able to tell the professionals from the fakes so easily. Make sure you’re only reading the advice that is relevant to you. If you’re looking to eat healthy to lose weight, don’t look at healthy bulking meal preps. Yes, you will be achieving half of your goal, but you run this risk of putting on a lot of weight if you’re not exercising with it. Bulking meal prep is suitable for those looking to put on weight and gain muscle.

The second way that you can kick your body into shape is through the guidance of a personal trainer. A private one, or one from the gym will do. They have all the knowledge you could wish for in terms of what is going to be good for your body, and what you need to do to achieve the goal you have. Whether your goal be to tone up, lose weight, or gain muscle, they know the fitness routines and exercises for you. A lot of them are gym addicts and healthy eating obsessed people, so they could give you the guidance you need to have the right diet. Personal trainers might cost a bit of money, but all you need to do is have one or two a month to get the information you need, and so that they can monitor your progress and push you to do better.

The Right Diet

The right diet is probably one of the most essential parts to kicking your body into shape. If you don’t have the right diet, all of your efforts through exercising will be completely wasted. People can spend five nights a week in the gym, but it’ll all be for nothing if you aren’t eating right. Now, a lot of diets are available, and new and crazy ones seem to be being created all the time which are revolutionising the dieting world. But there are some old and tested ones that will work for sure, some of them will get you quicker results than others. One of them is the keto diet. As intense as it is, it does give quick and reliable results. However, you do need to have the determination to stick with it, and you do need to make sure you’re buying the right products to aid you in your journey. There are popular Pruvit products which you might like to check out, a brand that specialises in keto specific products that will aid a workout as well as the diet itself. By doing a keto diet, you will be forcing your body into a glycogen deprived state, meaning the body resorts to burning fat for fuel rather than sugars. So, the effects of the diet will be strong, and until you get used to it, you might suffer with fatigue, sickness and dizziness, and a bad stomach. But once you do get used to it, the diet is so beneficial. If this sounds to intense for you, there are plenty of diets that might not be as strict, and will definitely help you down the road to kicking your body into shape.

The Right Fitness Routine

The right fitness routine is going to easily kick your body into shape. So many people struggle with finding the right fitness routine however. If your goal is to lose weight for example, this is what you should be doing. Split your routine 50/50. The perfect time to spend in the gym, or to spend exercising daily is one hour. The first half of that should be filled with cardio. Not a light walk on the treadmill, we’re talking about pushing your body, getting that heart rate sky high, and feeling those beads of sweat drip down your face. Make sure you push yourself always, and as the weeks go by you should notice that your tolerance builds and builds, and you’ll be able to push yourself more and more. The next part of your workout should be filled with weights. Weights do just as much in terms of weight loss as cardio does. Mix up your routine to get the best results. One day you could do cardio and abs, the next it could be cardio and legs, and then you could even dabble in the world of arm workouts if you wanted to. Keep swapping between the muscles you train, and every two weeks force yourself to add a little bit of extra weight to whatever you’re doing. So if it’s squats, start off small with something such as 10kg, or below if you need to. In two weeks, go up to 15kg, then 25kg etc. If you don’t push yourself to go higher, you’ll never make the progress that you want to make. Plus, by doing weights you’ll help to encourage muscle growth, giving you an all round toned look as well as the weight loss.

The Right Inspiration

This is usually what drives people on, and it ties in a lot with the motivation section. Your inspiration can come from anywhere. For most people, it’s celebrities or the instagram famous fitness models that like to show off their great figures. Follow fitness pages so you can have some daily inspiration is advised. People also like to find inspiration from the people that are transforming themselves around them. It could be someone at work who has dropped a few stoned in a few months, it could be someone training to run a marathon, or it could be a family member who has turned their life around through a weightloss and fitness routine. Whoever it may be, and however you’re finding your inspiration, just make sure you’re keeping it at the front of your mind when you’re having days where you struggle to get up and work out. Couple it with your end goal of needing a better body, and you’re going to go from strength to strength with your fitness and health.