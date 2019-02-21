Kitchen Hacks to Help You Cook Faster

Most modern families are short on time. We work, we look after our families, we exercise, we cook and we clean. On top of all of that, many of us have got a side hustle or are looking for other ways to make money. When our lives are so busy and stressed out, something has to give. This is often food. Or at least healthy, filling, home-cooked meals.

When we haven’t got the time to cook fresh meals from scratch for our families, we turn to frozen ready meals, packaged and processed foods, takeaways and junk food. We rely on fast and easy food that we don’t have to think about and are ready in minutes.

While this kind of eating is fine on occasion, it’s not a healthy way to live. It means that your families nutritional needs aren’t being catered for. That you’re not spending quality time eating as a family. It can also mean that your children aren’t developing the right relationships with, or knowledge of food, which is something that can cause them many problems as they get older. Eating unhealthily all of the time can lead to obesity and related health conditions, and it can even hurt your bank balance.

Making time to cook as a working family can be tough. But, it’s by no means impossible, and it’s certainly worth it. Here are some kitchen hacks to help you save time when it comes to cooking.

Get a Slow Cooker

If you work long hours and don’t get home until dinner time, a slow cooker can be a game changer. Prepare meals before you leave for work or even the night before, throw everything in the slow cooker and it will be ready and waiting when you arrive home. There are some fantastic and easy slow cooker recipes out there to turn to too.

Plan Your Meals

Meal planning takes time. But, once you get into the habit of doing it, it starts to get easier, and it can save you a little time each day. You’ll never be stuck, stood facing your fridge, wondering what to eat. Or, finding that you don’t have what you need to make a proper meal. You’ll know what you’re having in advance. You’ll know what prep that you can do earlier in the day, and there won’t be a need to pop to the shops for ingredients. It can make the whole process easier and faster, and it will save you money.

Take Care of Your Equipment

Cooking is faster when your tools work at their best. Keep your oven, microwave, and pots and pans clean. Invest in a knife sharpener to keep your knives chopping quickly, and replace anything that needs it.