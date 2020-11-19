Kitchen Partners: New and Improved Tools You Didn’t Know Exists

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if you could effortlessly slice your favorite fruits in perfect portioned pieces, efficiently wash hard-to-clean kitchen appliances, smoothly open cans, or maybe prepare vegetable noodles to add to your paleo diet?

Sure, there are already gadgets like these before, but they just got better and better with time. Below are some of the latest kitchen tools you might not have known and never knew you needed:

Spiralizers

Spiralizers just made dieting a lot more fun (not to mention more interesting) than it used to. With this tool, you can easily make vegetable noodles and include them in your list of healthier meal alternatives. You can make them into pasta salads, form them into buns, turn into shoestring fries and chips, or even make them as a ‘crust’ substitute for pizza.

Spiralizers give you a healthier option for your favorite snacks, may it be plates of pasta, burgers, or pizzas. Check out Foodal.com to see the best-reviewed spiralizers you might want to try at home.

Multipurpose Opener

Sure, can openers are already a thing, but have you heard that there are more advanced and multifunction openers nowadays? These multipurpose can openers not only help you remove metal tops of cans but can also assist to quickly pop up bottle tops, open plastic twist-off caps, jar lids, and the likes. On top of this, they are designed for a more comfortable grip, smoother process, and safer use.

All of these, in one convenient kitchen tool.

Fruit and Vegetable Slicer

You don’t have to worry about unevenly sliced fruits and vegetables by a time-consuming, sometimes dangerous, cutting device and technique with these tools. Perhaps, slicers, cutters, and dicers are the most practical to have in your kitchen since most of the time, prepping and cooking involves a lot of knife work.

Cutting by hand might make you look like a professional chef, but it is altogether unsafe and cannot guarantee a consistent, quality cut. On the other hand, using these tools makes cutting produce less stressful, quicker, more manageable, and more convenient, even for a beginner.

You just have to choose which type of food cutters and slicers you want to use. Here are some of them:

All-purpose

Wedgers/Corers

Mandolines

Fry Cutters

Lettuce Cutter

Tomato Slicers

Onion Bloomers/Cutters

Fruit and Vegetable Peeler

Besides cutting and slicing fruits and veggies in their right sizes, most people prefer them peeled off before putting on and served on the table. With peelers, you can finish this task in no time. They are most useful for removing the skin of potatoes, carrots, and apples.

Whatever fruit and vegetable you like peeled, this kitchen tool is undoubtedly a must-have.

Strawberry Huller

Strawberries might be quite frustrating to eat, especially when you try hard to avoid eating the calyx but also consume most of the fruit’s flesh as much as possible. With a strawberry huller, you can take out the stems and leaves while leaving the rest of the bulk. You simply need to push the huller’s button, insert the claws into the strawberry, twist, and then pull.

Now, your strawberries are ready for filling and more!

Microwave Cleaner

If you have a microwave at home, then you definitely know how tough and tedious it is to clean the leftover stains and food greases in it. Microwave cleaners, then, are your perfect cleaning partner, and they easily do the trick. They come in different forms, such as scrubber, sprayer, or from durable, non-toxic plastic. Nonetheless, they are all effective.

Whisk Cleaner

Whisking takes a lot of time. Cleaning it is more. The stuck-on food and batter on the loops of a whisk used to be hard to remove, but with whisk cleaners/wipers, cleaning them is easy, mess-, and stress-free. In addition, they can make your whisks spotless in just a couple of seconds.

The once challenging task, now made easier.

Popsocket Cup Sleeve

Did you know that there are burn incidents caused by hot beverages, such as tea and coffee, reported every year? In these reports, children are the most vulnerable. More recent studies link these injuries to the importance of the type of cup used.

However, with pop-socket cup sleeves, you don’t have to worry about the cup anymore. This drink holder, made out of non-slip material, allows you to handle your and your children’s hot beverage with care and avoid spills that are usually the cause of hot drink injuries. Amazing, isn’t it?

Sponge Holder

Not knowing where to put the sponge when washing dishes gets annoying in the middle of the work. As suggested in its name, sponge holders create a place for your sponge where it truly belongs. They not only make the work efficient but also makes your kitchen sink look clean and aesthetic.

Who could have thought that the mere arrangement of your sponge could make a state-of-the-art kitchen artwork?

Takeaway

Kitchen tools are made for a reason. You might be skeptical about buying them at first, but once you try them, you will realize how efficient, productive, and creative you can be even in the four walls of your home, only made possible by these new and improved kitchen partners.