Knockdown Rebuilds, How to Move into a New Home Without Moving

Building a new home is one of the most rewarding times in your life. But where do you start, and what do you need to know when you choose to knock down and rebuild? Or, as it’s often referred to, KDR.

If you’re still a fan of where you live and don’t want to say farewell to the neighbours just yet, a knockdown rebuild could be just the answer. Of course, renovations are always on the table. However, there’s only so much that these more minor makeovers can achieve. Especially when it comes to saving you money.

With the proper knowledge and the right home builder, embarking on a KDR project can be an incredible, seamless journey. Discover how you can move into a new home without moving with a knockdown rebuild.

Knockdown Rebuild Benefits

AVOID STAMP DUTY AND REAL ESTATE FEES

If you were to sell your existing home, you would have to pay stamp duty, plus a real estate agent’s commission. KDRs avoid these costs altogether, leaving more funds to put towards your new home.

STAY IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

You love your neighbours, the location, your kids love their school, but you’re unhappy with the state of your home. A KDR avoids the disruption that moving home can cause by allowing you to stay exactly where you are. Keep enjoying life in your current neighbourhood while you wait for your brand-new home.

GUARANTEED FIXED PRICE

It’s impossible to know just how much you might end up paying on a brand-new house or what kind of nasty surprises a renovation could reveal. With a KDR, you’ll have peace of mind, knowing that your price is FIXED throughout the building period.

CUSTOMISE TO YOUR LIFESTYLE

Want a bigger living room? More space in the bedroom? Perhaps add in an ensuite? You can do anything and everything to customise your lifestyle with a knockdown rebuild. Customise your home design to suit your lifestyle needs.

SAVE ON ENERGY

All new homes must now comply with the Building Sustainability Index (BASIX) to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption. As the homeowner, you’ll financially benefit through reduced water and energy bills in your new home.

ONGOING REPAIRS

Don’t want to deal with old utilities and plumbing? A KDR doesn’t just build a new home. It comes with new electrical, new plumbing, and so much more! Better Built Homes, for example, offers a generous 6-year Structural Guarantee and a 90-day warranty period on all their new homes.

INCREASE EQUITY IN YOUR HOME

Building a brand-new home can potentially increase the value of your land, giving you more opportunities with your finances, which is essential when it comes to overall cost savings.

How much does it cost to knock down a house?

Because each knockdown and rebuild project is different, costs will vary from home to home. As a general rule of thumb, a standard house demolition may cost anywhere between $20- $25K. However, cost impact variables such as those outlined below could result in a more costly process.

Knockdown Rebuild Cost Impact Variables

The size of the house.

Site accessibility.

The existing structure – bricks or cladding?

Hazardous building materials like asbestos.

Are there existing trees or large shrubs that need to be removed?

Is the house fire damaged?

Is there a pool that needs to be demolished?

Who knocks down the house?

When it comes time to demolish your house, you’ll need to hire a licenced and insured demolition company. While the choice of who does the demolition is generally up to the homeowner, alternatively, home designers like Better Built Homes can arrange it.

How long does it take to knock down a house?

Thankfully, once all the demolition approvals have been met, the demolition of your house is a relatively quick and easy process. After only a few days, you’ll have an empty plot of land ready for your new home. When it’s complete, the demolition company will issue a clearance certificate. A site inspection will then be conducted to verify that the demolition is done and ready to start construction on your brand-new home.

Sydney Suburbs Ready for KDR

Penrith

For over two decades, Penrith has been a popular place for families and investors. And with KDRs being such a popular option, Penrith is quickly becoming an affordable option, especially when you consider thanks to the numerous opportunities to expand your construction plans, like adding a granny flat for some additional income.

Oran Park

First established in 2003, this master precinct is set to blossom in the coming years with the introduction of the Western Sydney Airport. Taking over the old Oran Park Raceway, it’s on track to becoming another of Sydney’s tight-knit communities.

North Richmond

A semi-rural suburb on the western side of the Hawkesbury River, North Richmond was once home to the Darug people. Sitting just off the foothills of the beautiful Blue Mountains.

Marsden Park

Sitting opposite the Sydney Business Park, Marsden Park is one of the many growing suburbs in the Blacktown City area. With Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale, OAM forecasting the North West Growth Area could eventually provide 85,000 homes and have a population of 250,000 people.

Ready to begin your KDR?

