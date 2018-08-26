LeadershipHQ: Changing the Face of Business Leadership

LeadershipHQ (LHQ) is a company who operate across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia and offer leadership coaching, leadership courses and executive coaching that address not only strategy and leadership but organisational culture, connectedness, growth and change.

Effective leaders understand the very real and tangible benefits of creating a work environment that enthuses staff and creates loyalty and a great work ethos. When this is in place, organisations are transformed on a number of levels and there is a knock-on effect through the whole business leading to enhanced success.

VISION AND VALUES

LeadershipHQ is committed to their vision of building great business and leadership and delivering transformational cultural change. The company use cutting edge results-driven strategies and have a plethora of resources and techniques to deploy including diagnostics, assessments, coaching programs and leadership events.

The company are renowned for their insights on neuroscience, leadership and business and have published widely on the subject as well as presenting internationally on key aspects of leadership. Their focus is on acting as a catalyst to deliver top quality training and achieve results for customers.

SERVICES TO SUIT ALL BUSINESS NEEDS

1. Cultural transformation

LeadershipHQ work in a collaborative manner with small to medium sized business to effect cultural change that becomes embedded across the whole organisation. Key to this is to examine entrenched ways of operating and thinking and instigate innovation and change.

2. Leadership and business strategy

Many companies never operate anywhere near maximum potential as they don’t have a clearly defined strategy, and LeadershipHQ have a highly skilled and experienced business strategist who can provide the support in developing a business plan that will give your organisation that cutting edge.

3. Diagnostics and assessments

A 360 Leadership Assessment Tool has been created by LeadershipHQ based on a wealth of experience and feedback over a decade and in consultation with 1,000s of leaders, making the tool a critical part of improved leadership decisions and changes.

4. HR Consulting

Human resources are the core of every business and yet so many companies fail to implement good HR strategies that maximise staff potential. LeadershipHQ have proven solutions to support companies with attracting and retaining talented people and create a dynamic leadership culture that means staff feel valued, rewarded and perform to an optimum level.

5. Leadership & business programs

LeadershipHQ can provide bespoke programs for companies for teams, individuals and even whole workplaces, and the programs include Women in Leadership; HR Leadership; LHQ Leadership Program, Executive Leadership Coaching and many others that can be custom-built to suit business requirements.

6. Teams leading

Not only do LeadershipHQ impart a wealth of knowledge and information, but they can also teach organisations the skills needed to build and manage a team and harness staff potential so that teams are resilient, motivated and customer-centric.

7. Executive outplacement

LeadershipHQ can come to the rescue for executives who have been displaced or made redundant by supporting them to get back on track. This includes expert advice on all aspects of the job market, networking and tips to stand out and move on to a great new position!

8. Executive recruitment

LHQ have added another string to their bow by entering the recruitment industry and can match executives to the right position and company. LeadershipHQ is committed to ensuring the executives and companies are completely compatible.

MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS

Membership couldn’t be simpler and will open up a wealth of resources and expertise:

● Essential LHQ membership is fantastic value at just $99 per annum and gives access to the Leadership HQ Platinum Resource Centre

● Bronze membership gives an extra edge for just $1,997 per annum and includes coaching sessions, discounts on programs and workshops

● Silver level membership is $3,997 per annum for even more perks including coaching sessions, books, discounted programs and regular communications

● Gold membership at $4,997 per annum offers enhanced amounts of coaching sessions, publications and consultation

● Platinum membership is by application only and includes exclusive mentoring and coaching by Sonia McDonald, and the LHQ team should be contacted to discuss this option

