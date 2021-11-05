Legging Trends You Will See Everywhere Next Year

Trends From The Past

Leggings are a staple of any wardrobe. But since they come in so many different styles, it isn’t easy deciding on just a single pair. Plus, with the rapid changes in the fashion industry, how can anyone keep up with what is in and what is not these days? Leggings are one such clothing item that tends to trend simply because of their perennial popularity with just a few new tweaks each season. Here are some legging trends for the coming year so you can prepare and be on point with your legging wear.

Leggings have been in the middle of fashion trends for several decades. In the 1980s, high-waisted leggings were all the rage. In the 1990s, leather leggings were the must-have choice for all active and casual wardrobes. Then in the 2000s, flared leggings took off and continue to have a level of popularity. We can blame – or credit – self-isolation and quarantine for pushing leggings back into the forefront. You can’t deny that comfort and ease of movement are also major draws. These are also reasons why leggings continue to be the clothing of choice for far more parts of life than just yoga class or running.

Benefits of Wearing Leggings



Several good reasons make leggings a wise choice for inclusion in your wardrobe. Here are some of the top ones:

The Perfect Accessory

Leggings can be worn with short skirts and short shorts and still cover up your legs if you prefer to not show as much skin.

Versatility

Leggings can be worn with just about anything; long skirts, under short dresses, under pants, shorts, and just on their own.

Warmth

With a pair of leggings, you can wear outfits that you normally would not wear in cold weather and still stay comfortable.

Comfort

The stretchy material leggings are made from fit like a glove, making them easy to pull on and move every way you do.

Many Styles

Not only are leggings available in many styles, but they are also available in every color of the rainbow so you can easily match them with whatever you plan on wearing.

Attractive

One of the best things about leggings is the way they shape your lower body. They hug your curves and make your legs look longer and slimmer. This can be emphasized by what you select to wear with the leggings.

Legging Trends To Watch For In 2022

Having listed why leggings are an essential part of every wardrobe, here is a breakdown of several legging trends to be aware of for next year:

Crossover Waistbands

These have been around for a while, but a crossover waistband adds an interesting touch of style to any leggings. Need something comfortable but stylish to wear to a casual meeting? A pair of black leggings with a crossover waist is just the update that will serve in the boardroom as well as anywhere else you choose to wear them.

Flared Legs

We’ve mentioned that flared leggings have been trending for a while and they show no sign of stopping. Flared leggings were a hit in the early 2000s, but fell out of favor for a short time in the early 2010s. Now, their popularity has risen because the flare permits you to pair them up with ankle boots. The cut on these begins to widen just below the knee and can turn your favorite leggings into loungewear or something to wear out on the town.

Graphic Prints

Subtle graphic patterns are making a comeback this season. Expect to find patterns on leggings ranging from asymmetric color-blocking, chevron ankles, single lines, and even camo leggings which you can find on sanctuaryclothing.com. These styles will add to your wardrobe by adding a little interest to just wearing plain, solid-color leggings.

Colors of the Rainbow



Speaking of color, the trend for this coming year includes a wide spectrum of color leggings. This means everything from neon pink and bright oranges and yellows to subdued burgundy tones and everything in-between. If you want to make a fashion statement and stand out in a crowd, the colors available this year will accomplish that goal for you with ease.

Pedal Pushers

These are Capri-length leggings and they are trending. They are probably one of the coolest looks and are a great alternative for those who want to wear something other than the usual ankle-length leggings.

Ankle-Length

Well, since we said it, we better back it up. The classic ankle-length leggings are a standard that will probably never go away. High-waisted, black, ankle-length leggings are one item you must have in your collection as a standby. They can be worn to the gym, and almost anywhere else because they are just that versatile.

Jazz Pants

You’ve seen these and probably didn’t know what they were. Jazz pants, as they are called, are leggings that are not skinny. In other words, they don’t cling tightly like a second skin and have a flare or bootcut hem. Pair these with boots and you will be in style and setting the pace wherever you go.

Ribbing

Want to add some depth or dimension to your look? You can easily do this with a colorful pair of ribbed leggings. Plus, ribbed leggings have the bonus of being warmer than your standard stretchy leggings so you can wear them on cooler days and pair them with a dress or long coat on the even colder days.

Final Thoughts

Trends come and go. Some return and some never go away. With leggings, there are so many trends to keep an eye on to stay in style. The list above should give you a leg up on the upcoming fashion styles. With something as versatile as leggings, it only makes sense to have several different pairs in your wardrobe so you can be prepared to dress for success with ease no matter what activity you are planning. Remember, leggings go to many places besides the gym and when you have pairs that are trending, you will surely fit in and get noticed. Leggings are more than activewear, they are the perfect accessory to anything you have in your closet to make your look updated.