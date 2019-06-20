Life Hacks For A Warm Winter Abode

Winter is here again and before long we will all be enjoying breezy walks along the beach and warm coffee dates in our homes again. Winter is a great time to enjoy cozy evenings in, hot chocolates and hearty roast dinners. If you want to enjoy your winter in a super toasty home for the next few months, we have some great hacks for you to make your home warm all winter long.

Don’t heat the walls

We all have radiators at home, and whether you have electric or Gas Ducted Heating you will likely have a radiator in every single room of the house. When it comes to heating up your home during the winter, the radiators are likely the first thing you reach for and they can be super effective. However, it is important for you to make sure that the heat doesn’t escape into the walls. This is why placing foil behind the radiators is a genius idea.

Insulate the pipes

A super simple way to keep as much heat in the home as we can in the winter is to use pipe-lagging. Pipe-lagging is used on hot water pipes to make sure that heat doesn’t escape during transit to our radiators, baths, and showers.

Exclude draughts

What a super easy way to stop heat escaping from the house? Use a draught excluder! Many of us have small gaps underneath our doors and these gaps can be a great place for heat to escape from and cold air to get in. This is why a draught excluder can be an essential addition to the home.

Bleed the radiators

Most of us have a radiator bleeding key in a random drawer in the house, but how many of us have actually used it? When the air gets into our water pipes this can have an impact on the efficiency of heating in the home. This is why bleeding our radiators now and again is essential because it will let out the air and allow hot water to flow freely once more.

Service the boiler

Everyone has a boiler in their home, and most of us live with it for so long that we forget it is even there. The problem is that over time our boiler will come under some wear and tear and it will not be able to heat the home as efficiently. It is important for us to service the boiler once a year, and the start of winter is the ideal time to do this. It will ensure that the house stays toasty all winter long.

Close the curtains… and open them

This is a contradictory point to make, however, there is a good reason behind it. During the day when the sun is shining, opening the curtains can be a great way to heat up the home with natural sunlight. However, when it is stormy or rainy outside, opening the curtains can provide the heat in our home with a place to escape. In this case, closing the curtains will protect the home and lock the heat in.