Liz Jones is named Telstra Victorian Business Woman of the Year 2019

Liz Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus, a Melbourne-based manufacturer of folding walls and doors, is the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business Woman of the Year.

Ms Jones leads the business, which creates adaptable spaces and acoustic solutions for the commercial building sector, and is responsible for its sustainability and profitability.

“I hope to build a progressive business that is recognised as the go-to brand for those who want to transform the way they live, learn, work and play,” Ms Jones said.

She strives to create dynamic spaces where people thrive, and endeavours to design, manufacture and install innovative products, while remaining committed to supporting local manufacturing.

A majority of the work Ms Jones has secured for Lotus is across the education and corporate sectors – helping to boost wellness, productivity and engagement in these areas.

Ms Jones also took home the Victorian Medium & Large Business Award, which recognises high-achieving and ambitious corporate leaders and employees in the private and corporate sector.

Nadine Russell, General Manager of Victorian and Tasmanian Government and Non for Profits at Telstra, congratulated the Victorian winners, who are all inspiring examples of leaders challenging the status quo within and beyond their industries.

“The Awards recognise women who are undoing traditional business practices by using their own unique approach to rewrite what it means to be successful. They are championing inclusion, innovation, and inspiring others to do the same.”

“We were impressed with Ms Jones’ exceptional business acumen and ability to turn around the business in a short period of time. She is extremely agile and resilient in a very challenging environment and shows a powerful ability to maintain and build team culture during major transitional periods,” Ms Russell said.

For 24 years, the Telstra Business Women’s Awards have recognised and celebrated the outstanding achievements of Australian women in business.

Liz Jones will join the other 2019 State and Territory winners in Sydney for the National Awards judging on Wednesday 15 May. The national winners will then be announced at a dinner celebration on Thursday 16 May.

Also recognised at the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business Women’s Award were:

Small Business Award: Fiona White, Director and Founder, Own Body

Nine years ago, Fiona White founded Own Body, a business that connects clients with experienced physiotherapy clinicians who provide physical rehabilitation in the comfort of one’s own home.

Public Sector & Academia Award: Leanne Hill, Strategic Procurement Manager, Melbourne Water Corporation

Leanne Hill is responsible for enhancing community wellbeing, underpinning human health, supporting economic growth and balancing our natural and man-made environment.

For Purpose & Social Enterprise Award: Leah Waring, Chief Executive Officer, North East Support and Action for Youth Incorporated (NESAY)

Leah Waring has implemented a number of innovation programs to meet the needs of young people who are experiencing homelessness, family breakdown, school disengagement and other challenges.

Emerging Leader Award: Lauren Crystal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Your Creative Lauren Crystal runs full-service creative agency, Your Creative. She also co-founded Hassl, a project collaboration tool that streamlines every day workflow.