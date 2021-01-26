L’Occitane: The French Secret to Ageless Beauty

Oui, oui mon ami, we’re all obsessed with all things French and not because everyone is still talking about Emily in Paris. French women have long been regarded as symbols of natural beauty. With plenty of women who look 20 even in their late 50s, one might think that the Fontaine des Mers is actually a secret fountain of youth.

The French girl aesthetic may seem simple or effortless, but it would be wrong to assume that it doesn’t require effort to achieve it. In fact, French women take their beauty regimens very seriously. However, French beauty doesn’t revolve around makeup; it revolves around skincare and making healthy lifestyle choices. Simply put, French beauty is an art of living. And like any art, the right set of tools are required to master it. Based in the heart of France, L’Occitane is the brand that has the palette you need to obtain ageless beauty.

Build a Flawless Skincare Routine with L’Occitane

French women don’t see skincare as a luxury, but a necessity. For them, skincare is a way of self-care, something that makes them look and feel good on the inside out. The fact that French women take their skincare routine very seriously, doesn’t make them your typical skincare addicts. Their skincare routines are as simple as possible and focus on quality instead of quantity. They also don’t get carried away by the hype of today’s “miraculous” cosmetics because they stick to proven products that work.

The French way of defying the laws of aging and embracing natural beauty has shaped one of the most luxurious skincare brands available on the market and that is L’Occitane. L’Occitane’s story goes way back to 1976 when Olivier Baussan decided to pack the well-kept beauty secrets from the South of France into essential oils. Through the years, Baussan expanded his production to soaps and creams that were first sold locally and then started to conquer the global market.

Fast forward today, L’Occitane has shops in over 90 countries. You can also shop the luxurious skincare products from Loccitane online and get a piece of Provence natural beauty delivered to your doorstep anywhere in Australia. Locitane products are everything you need to build a simple yet effective skincare routine like a true French woman. However, before you open that second tab to explore the wide palette of Loccitane online, let’s have a look at some of the absolute must-haves.

The first step and most important step in your skincare routine is cleansing. This is crucial for that healthy-looking and radiant appearance, but it’ll also prepare your skin to soak in all those natural skin-loving ingredients found in Loccitane skincare products. When choosing a cleanser, make sure that it’s suitable for your skin type, especially if you have sensitive skin. If you want a gentle, yet effective cleanser that agrees with all skin types, you should try the Immortelle Extra Cleansing Foam. This precious gem is enriched with organic immortelle floral water which is widely known for its softening properties. This cleanser is powerful enough to remove all impurities, even waterproof makeup while leaving the skin looking fresh and supple.

The next step is applying special treatments to target specific skin issues. L’occitane has an extensive line of products that caters to all skin types and skin concerns, so you’ll easily find what you’re looking for. One of their best-selling products, the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, targets the most common skin concerns such as dryness, lack of lustre and first signs of aging. Thanks to the powerful blend of natural ingredients such as organic Immortelle essential oil, Acmella Oleracea and Marjoram extract, this serum will reset your skin in just one night.

The last step in your French-inspired skincare routine is applying a moisturiser to ensure your skin stays well-hydrated throughout the day. L’Occitane produces some of the most powerful hydrators on the market. The star of the line, the Shea Butter Ultra Rich Comforting Cream keeps the skin moisturised for up to 72 hours. The reason why this product is so effective is the rich concentration of organic shea butter produced in Burkina Faso using traditional methods. Using natural moisturizers can benefit your skin in many ways, not just a boost in hydration.

You see, skincare doesn’t have to be a lengthy process that’s impossible to follow. By using L’Occitane products, your skincare routine becomes a pampering experience rather than a pain in the neck.

Get That Natural Makeup Look

Although makeup isn’t as important as skincare for French women, that doesn’t mean that you should completely forget about it. French women live by the rule “less is more” and you should too. Use your makeup brush as a tool to enhance your natural beauty, not as a magic wand to change your whole face structure.

French women aren’t big on contouring; they focus more on highlighting their best features to create that glowing natural look. If you want to really shine a light on your natural beauty, you should try the Pink Sunrise Fruity Light Reflection Highlighter. Just a small amount of this product goes a long way and instantly adds that natural-looking luminescence to brighten up your complexion.

Of course, you can’t pull off a French-inspired makeup look without the iconic red lip. In fact, the red lip alone is all you need to achieve that classy and sophisticated look. Don’t be afraid to go for bold red such as the Rouge Craquant Intense Fruity Lipstick. This lipstick won’t only give your pout an irresistible colour that lasts up to 8 hours, but it’ll also nourish your lips thanks to the special combination of fruity oils and vitamin E.

Find Your Signature Scent

Coco Chanel once said that a woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future. Now, this may sound a bit radical, but it’s safe to say that a woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no chance of mastering the art of French beauty. After all, France is the home of some of the oldest perfumeries in the world and their love of fragrance runs deep.

Just like everything else, French women like to keep their fragrance subtle. It’s their little invisible secret that enchants their aura. If you want to wear perfume like a true French woman, opt for a discrete fragrance such as the L’Occitane Rose Eau De Toilette. This delicate fragrance leaves a long-lasting scent that’s suitable for all-day wear no matter the occasion.

Now that you’ve discovered some of the French secrets to ageless beauty, it’s time to declutter your makeup cabinet and make some room for skincare products straight from the South of France.