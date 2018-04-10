Lose Weight and Get $100 with Weight Watchers Australia

There’s no better time to start WW Your Way™ – Weight Watchers simplest and most flexible program yet. Enjoy your favourite food, build healthier habits, lose weight and for a limited time, get a $100 Visa Card or membership time-credit of equal or greater value* (it’s your choice). It’s like getting paid to lose weight!
With WW Your Way™ you can enjoy zero Points foods and never run out of things to eat thanks to Weight Watchers 200+ delicious, satisfying foods. You’ll also find expert advice, tools and guides at your fingertips, by using the Weight Watchers app.
Here’s how it works:
- Join and activate an eligible Weight Watchers membership plan before 23 April 2018.
- Track your weight weekly for at least 3 months using the Weight Watchers App or in My Day.
- Lose 5kgs in the first 3 months of your membership plan.
- Maintain your initial Weight Watchers membership plan for at least 6 months.
- You’ll get to choose between a $100 Visa card or a membership time-credit of equal or greater value.
Weight Watchers Plans
All Weight Watchers plans include: WW app; online tracking tools for food, activity and weight loss; 4,500+ recipes and recipe builder; chat to a coach 24/7; sync your scales and fitness tracker; and downloads incl. meal plans & fitness plans.
Online Coaching
From $33.50 per month
Lose weight 100% online. Perfect for self-starters who are on-the-go. Set your goals, track your progress and get tips from fellow members in Weight Watchers supportive online community.
Group Coaching
From $71.50 per month
Weekly group support from Coaches and other members plus accountability from a Coach with weekly weigh-ins.
1-on-1 Coaching
From $96.50 per month
Personalised coaching with tailored action plans. Weekly group support from Coaches and other members plus accountability from a Coach with weekly weigh-ins.
Weight Watchers app
A world of expert advice, tools and guides at your fingertips, including:
- Member-only online community
- 24/7 live chat with a coach for support
- Sync your fitness tracker and scales
- Zero Points foods list
- 4,500 healthy and delicious recipes
- Meal plans, recipe builders and eating out guides
- 50+ workouts and fitness challenges
- Mindset downloads and inspirational stories
*Ends 23/04/2018. Available on 3, 6 and 12 month plans. Success criteria applies. Read full terms and conditions.