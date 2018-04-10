Lose Weight and Get $100 with Weight Watchers Australia

There’s no better time to start WW Your Way™ – Weight Watchers simplest and most flexible program yet. Enjoy your favourite food, build healthier habits, lose weight and for a limited time, get a $100 Visa Card or membership time-credit of equal or greater value* (it’s your choice). It’s like getting paid to lose weight!

With WW Your Way™ you can enjoy zero Points foods and never run out of things to eat thanks to Weight Watchers 200+ delicious, satisfying foods. You’ll also find expert advice, tools and guides at your fingertips, by using the Weight Watchers app.

Here’s how it works:

Join and activate an eligible Weight Watchers membership plan before 23 April 2018. Track your weight weekly for at least 3 months using the Weight Watchers App or in My Day. Lose 5kgs in the first 3 months of your membership plan. Maintain your initial Weight Watchers membership plan for at least 6 months. You’ll get to choose between a $100 Visa card or a membership time-credit of equal or greater value.

Weight Watchers Plans

All Weight Watchers plans include: WW app; online tracking tools for food, activity and weight loss; 4,500+ recipes and recipe builder; chat to a coach 24/7; sync your scales and fitness tracker; and downloads incl. meal plans & fitness plans.

Online Coaching

From $33.50 per month

Lose weight 100% online. Perfect for self-starters who are on-the-go. Set your goals, track your progress and get tips from fellow members in Weight Watchers supportive online community.

Group Coaching

From $71.50 per month

Weekly group support from Coaches and other members plus accountability from a Coach with weekly weigh-ins.

1-on-1 Coaching

From $96.50 per month

Personalised coaching with tailored action plans. Weekly group support from Coaches and other members plus accountability from a Coach with weekly weigh-ins.

Weight Watchers app

A world of expert advice, tools and guides at your fingertips, including:

Member-only online community

24/7 live chat with a coach for support

Sync your fitness tracker and scales

Zero Points foods list

4,500 healthy and delicious recipes

Meal plans, recipe builders and eating out guides

50+ workouts and fitness challenges

Mindset downloads and inspirational stories

*Ends 23/04/2018. Available on 3, 6 and 12 month plans. Success criteria applies. Read full terms and conditions.