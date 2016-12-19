Love Your Teeth and you can achieve the Perfect Smile

Looking after your teeth isn’t just about achieving the perfect smile. Neglecting your oral health can have a real impact on your general health and well-being. In addition to the impact on physical health, dental problems can impact psychological and social well-being, so it’s vital to love your teeth at every stage of your life.

According to the Report of the National Advisory Council on Dental Health in Australia: “there are associations between chronic oral infections and heart and lung diseases, stroke, low birth–weight and premature births.”

Furthermore, people with dental problems also have a tendency to avoid social contact. “A person whose appearance and speech are impaired by dental disease can experience anxiety, depression, poor self–esteem and social stigma which in turn may inhibit opportunities for education, employment and social relationships.”

Looking After Your Teeth During Pregnancy

The Australian Dental Association says: “Maintaining your usual oral health routine is even more important when you’re pregnant since hormonal changes mean that you have an increased susceptibility to gum inflammations and infections. Some women develop ‘pregnancy gingivitis’, where gums swell and become more sensitive and bleed during brushing and flossing. Should this happen to you, your dentist is able to keep a close eye on your gums and help you manage the condition. Generally this condition will resolve itself after you have your baby.”

Think About Your Lifestyle Choices

Smoking, drinking, poor diet, sports drinks, illicit drug use and oral piercing all affect your dental health and your appearance. The most obvious effect of is the staining and discolouration of teeth. But your lifestyle choices can also put you at risk of oral infections and dental diseases that will damage your teeth and gums.

Bring Them Back to White

Are You Brushing Your Teeth Correctly?

Poor brushing technique will not remove all the plaque that causes tooth decay and gum disease. To gain the maximum benefit from brushing your teeth, the Australian Dental Association recommends you should be brushing for at least two minutes morning and night, spending roughly 30 seconds on each quarter of your mouth.

It’s best if you are using a soft-bristled toothbrush with a small head and a flexible neck because this will most effectively remove plaque and debris from your teeth, without damaging your teeth and gums and drawing blood. Try to replace your brush at the first sign of wear-and-tear or every three months, whichever comes first, and if you’ve just had a cold, replace your toothbrush so you don’t get reinfected by the germs in the bristles.

“Regardless of the brush you use, try to avoid brushing with too much force as this can damage the surface of your teeth. And as for the toothpaste? You only need a pea-sized amount to get the job done.”