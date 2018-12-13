Luxaflex Window Fashions launches new kids print collection

Luxaflex Window Fashions has launched a new collection of lively animal block prints and motifs in a variety of colourways, for Aussie homes. Available in blockout and translucent opacities, the ‘Jungle’, ‘Zebra’, ‘Elephant’ and ‘Hedgehog’ prints were created to provide the perfect backdrop for any nursery, bedroom or playroom.

The Kids Print Collection is made to order as roller blinds and designed with child safety in mind.

“All of our window coverings are compliant with the latest ACCC Child Safety Regulations*,” says Jenny Brown, National Marketing Manager at Luxaflex Window Fashions.

“From cordless alternatives to motorised operation systems, there are many innovative lifting systems that combine safety, convenience and style.”

Jungle

The Jungle range is a modern take on the ultra popular ‘where the wild things are’ theme. Featuring a playful motif, the use of bright colours and friendly jungle characters makes this range perfect for boys and girls of multiple ages.

Zebra



Monochrome continues to be a popular choice for the design savvy mum and bub. The striking black and white Zebra print can be used as a stylish standalone feature, or as a strong base to complement brightly coloured cushions and plush toys.

Elephant



The Elephant collection features a pastel block print in two gentle, on-trend colours that will add a layer of softness to a child’s room.

Hedgehog



The Hedgehog fabric range is a highly versatile print with six trendy colourway options that will look good in any playroom or nursery.

“An eye catching pattern such as these can let your blind act as a modern variation of the ‘feature wall’ in a room. This is particularly appealing in children’s rooms where their tastes may change quite rapidly as they grow, as well as rental properties where there may be limitations on the redecorating you can do,” said Jenny Brown.

For more information about the new Kids Print Collection visit the website: www.luxaflex.com.au

*All Luxaflex® Products that are installed correctly will comply with the Trade Practices (Consumer Product Safety Standard – Corded Internal Window Coverings) Amendment Regulations 2010 (No. 1).