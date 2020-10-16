Make Renovating Easier With These Time-Saving Tips

One of the biggest issues with renovating your home isn’t necessarily the cost. Yes, contractors can cost a lot of money to hire and it’s expensive to buy all of the tools and materials to do it yourself. In fact, the biggest limiting factor is often time.

Renovating a room takes a while. When you’re thinking about renovating an important room such as the living room or kitchen, you need to prepare ahead of time because you won’t have access to those rooms if you’re performing a large and complex renovation. If you’re stripping out the electricity to rewire the room or taking out the floors and replacing it, then you won’t be able to use the room for a while.

Whether you’re hiring a contractor or doing your own renovations, we’ve put together a few helpful tips that will assist you in saving both time and money.

Before the renovation begins, make sure you declutter the area

The last thing you want is to start a renovation in a room that is full of random items. You want to declutter your room before renovating so that you have a much easier time clearing it out for things such as stripping the floor or repainting the walls. If you’re lacking space, we suggest renting self storage and using it as a temporary storage area for all of your items. Regardless if you’re doing a DIY renovation or hiring professionals, clearing out an area before renovating is common sense and will save you a lot of time.

Always have a plan in mind before you start

Last-minute changes are never a good idea. It might require you to drastically change your plans and it could lead to some undesired results in the final finished product. Make sure you plan ahead by having a design in mind before you start. Draw up some plans, get inspiration from designers and have a goal in mind. Communicate your ideas with your contractor if you’re hiring one and make sure you’ve finalized your design decisions before they start working on your home. Contractors will be more than happy to make last-minute designs as long as you’re willing to pay them, but it can be extremely expensive and some contractors may charge you an extra fee if you request something at the last minute.

If time is a concern, hiring a contractor is the best option

We understand that renovating your home can be a daunting task, especially if you’re taking a DIY route. It involves a lot of different tools and materials, and you also need to be experienced with certain types of skills. That’s why we suggest hiring a contractor if you’re renovating a room that will be needed. This includes a bathroom, the kitchen or even your living room. However, if it’s a renovation for a bedroom and you have a spare to sleep in, then it’s not a huge concern and you can often take your time with it.