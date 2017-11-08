Making A Safe Landing For Curious Consumers

When we think about how the online world of commerce works, we constantly think about consumer trends. However what a small business should be focussing on is to not bend to every trend that arrives each year, because that would be unfeasible and shows a lack of vision of the business. What should be done by every entrepreneur is to never underestimate the power of language and words. Search engines reward those who are following and keeping up with trends but actually, those who lure in the most traffic to their website, will never supplement imagery for words. This is why your website should not only be inviting but give safe landing to curious consumers. The landing page is the opportunity that every small business should make their focal point for the entire website. Here is where you state your case, show what you have to offer and pose showing your good side.

Wary about color

When a landing page is first stepped on, the thing that will strike customers first is the color scheme. Now, this is almost counter-intuitive because you don’t want the theme or the look to be the selling point of your business. But the impact of the color scheme is purely inevitable as you can’t have a page that looks like something out of the previous millennium. This is why you should be worried about not letting your words and the offers you are providing to be overshadowed by aesthetics. People want clear and concise information is this is what the color on your landing page should be used for only. Highlight the most important points and do so in an almost standalone technique. Vibrantly color the words that express the key features of your products and services.

Forming the text

The landing page should be consistent with the consumer trends that are showing themselves to be manipulated by words. You should seek the help of an expert who can offer SEO services that can help you to not only spot the keywords that are being searched for around the world but to also put them into sentences that flow naturally and have the tone and sound you want for your business. They can also offer you onpage optimization, YouTube video page optimization regarding SEO, local search engine optimization, and landing page creation to boost SEO and AdWords performance. This kind of service can help you to achieve the necessary, traffic needed to run a healthy e-commerce website that converts clicks into sales.

Spacing and size

Spacing is incredibly important to essentially not flooding the eyes of the consumer. No one wants to land on a page that is so crowded nothing can be discerned. Have your business logo and slogan up in a corner away from the text, header and buttons. Make sure that each section of writing is given its own space whereby above, side to side and below are purely blank spaces. The font size shouldn’t be too large and not small enough the vital information is lost in a sea of words.

The landing page is the place to make an impact. Consumers want to know what the business is about and what you can offer in the first few seconds after the page has loaded. The power of words and keywords in formulated sentences cannot be underestimated.