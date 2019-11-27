Making Dreams Come True: The Benefits of Modular Homes

The phrase “dream home” inspires different images in people’s minds. For some, it may evoke a humble three-bedroom house with a cute little garden, and for others an expansive mansion complete with a large pool. Whatever your idea of a dream home might be, the best way to make it a reality is to have it built from scratch. Unlike buying or renting a home where you just take your pick and move in, building it allows you to make sure every detail aligns perfectly with your vision.

However, constructing a home can be incredibly complex and time-consuming. Or at least that was the case up until a few years ago. The trends in construction have changed a lot as both builders and clients look for faster and less complex ways to build. And one trend, in particular, has recently increased in popularity – modular homes. Although prefab homes may have been the cheaper and lower-quality alternative in the past, through innovations in design and manufacturing they are now considered by many a superior option to traditional on-site building.

The modular homes of today are designed by experienced architects and built using a mix of automated, customizable, precise, sustainable and fast practices. If you’re considering constructing a new home, going modular can be one of the best decisions you’ve made in your life. Here are the benefits modular construction offers which you can’t get with the traditional on-site method.

Reduced Construction Time

The biggest benefit of modular construction is that it takes less time than the traditional option. This is mainly because prefabricated homes are constructed entirely in a controlled factory environment. Due to this, modular construction doesn’t face the risk of delays due to bad weather or road work blocking any transportation to the site. Additionally, the use of state-of-the-art machines helps speed up repetitive tasks and improves the productivity of workers who are responsible for more specialised tasks. Due to this, building a house in a factory usually takes only 1/3 or 1/4 of the time needed to construct the same design on-site.

And while the house is being constructed remotely, the site can be cleared simultaneously, saving even more time. Of course, once the separate modules are complete, they will need to be transported and assembled on site. But in most cases, the installation time takes only one or two days, at most a week. So, if you don’t want to wait months or even a year to settle in your new home, modular construction is the answer.

Superior Quality

As modular homes are built in a closed off setting, any materials used are kept inside too. As a result, there’s no risk for them to get damaged by factors such as humidity, UV rays, rain or pests. What’s more, modular homes are often fitted with a metal frame to ensure they will withstand the stress during transportation. And this can additionally enhance their durability, especially in the case of steel frame homes which are commonly preferred by Australian modular construction companies. Due to being built around a sturdy steel frame homes like this are strong enough to meet the cyclone building codes and bushfire requirements across Australia. To further reinforce steel frame homes in cyclone-prone areas, there’s also the option to add double glazed windows, external shutters and built-in inclusions.

Suitable for Any Location

Thanks to the rigidity and strength of the steel frame homes build the modular way can be safely transported across the country to almost every location no matter how remote. As long as a truck can get to the site, the modular home can be transported with all its internal works like painting, tiling and joinery complete.

What’s more, if your desired location is close to the ocean and you’re worried about potential damage from the humidity and salt in the air, don’t worry. Many modular home manufacturers sandblast and coat the steel frame in a non-corrosive paint which forms a protective barrier. You can also ask for some upgrades that can improve your home’s resistance to coastal conditions, like for instance the use of specific flashings, nails and roofing materials. So, regardless if your site is by the ocean, in the bush or a cyclone-prone area, a modular home can be built there.

Fixed Pricing

With traditional and complex construction methods there’s always a risk of delays and overspending. Excess or lack of materials, damage to materials on the site, transport of workers, machinery and materials, prolonged deadlines – all of that can add up. And in the end, you can end up paying more than what you thought you will. However, the controlled conditions in the factory allow manufacturers to precisely estimate the duration of the project and all the factors and expenses involved. As such, when going with modular construction, the estimated cost you agree on before the start of the project is what you’ll end up paying.

Energy-Efficient

Truth is, the expenses don’t end once the house is built. There are also the energy bills to worry about after you move in. However, the structure of modular houses often makes them more energy-efficient. When the separate modules are brought together side-by-side during the installation process, the rooms end up having walls, ceilings and floors that are twice as thick. As a result, these homes experience less energy leakages and also have excellent sound insulation. What’s more, the client can choose to integrate some additional energy-efficient features such as solar power and grey-water systems.

Flexible Design

Although the process of creating modular homes is highly planned, the outcome is flexible in design. Modules can be built and combined in unlimited ways to create almost any desired shape or size. Due to this, companies can offer customised designs to suits the needs and wishes of each client. If you don’t have a clear idea of how you want your home to look, you can also take a look at ready-made projects and make changes according to your individual conditions and budget, design your own plans and engage a builder to build your dream home, or you can work with ready-made plans and make changes according to your individual needs and budget. What’s more, at any future point, modular homes can be easily expanded or have their modules rearranged to suit any changing needs and wishes with minimal disruption to the site. In other words, modular homes can be tailored to be the exact home you dream of.

Cleaner & Greener Construction

As around 80% of the process is finished in a controlled factory environment, it allows for modular homes to be built in a cleaner and greener way than stick-built homes. Just think about it, the standard construction site produces noise, waste and emissions for months. On the other hand, modular houses are made in an off-site setting with state of the art machines and industrial ventilation. As a result, your future neighbours won’t have their peace disrupted during the building of your home. What’s more, every drop of paint, a centimetre of material, nail and screw is per-determined, and therefore there almost no waste generated. In addition, modular construction doesn’t require any continuous transport of materials, equipment and workforce to the site for months, which means less pollution of the air.