Making Relationships Work For The Long Term

Long term relationships are work. It’s not something we all want to admit to but they are. They require so much patience, so much attention and all of you to work out. They are also supportive, loving and a great foundation for family life, if that’s where they lead.

There are times when your relationship almost seems to take care of itself. Things just seem to flow and the time you spend together is easy, fun and positive. There are also times when it feels like everything your partner does drives you crazy. They can’t seem to do a thing right, you feel like you’re on a collision course all the time and the strain between you is something you both feel.

Both are completely natural and occur at different points during any healthy relationship. The latter only really becomes a problem when there doesn’t seem to be any resolution, or more importantly any desire to find a resolution. It’s at that point that you need to consider some serious options for the sake of your future together, or not, depending on how you feel.

Find closure quickly

If you feel that you have come to the end of the road, then one of you needs to make a decision and quickly, for the sake of both parties’ mental well being. Dragging out a relationship that has long finished is painful and unnecessary for everyone and does no one, especially any children involved, any good at all.

Losing a long term relationship can leave you feeling lost and bereft, so there’s no harm at all in seeking help from a counsellor who can help you grieve lost relationships and find a sense of calmness once again.

Seek help

Alternatively you might both still feel committed to the long-term success of your relationship and instead just need some help in getting out from inside the hole you have both found yourselves in.

If this is the case then it’s time to do some looking online and find yourselves a reputable relationship counsellor. Of course, both of you must be willing to go through the process together and be committed to making the relationship work. Your counsellor may suggest separate as well as joint sessions and you’ll need to respect your partner’s privacy over the things they talk about in these one-to-one meetings, no matter how tempted you are to find out.

Having someone on your side to help raise a family or just see you through the ups and downs of your daily life is something unique and magical but we are, all of us, only human and sometimes we get things wrong, we let each down and we become hurt and withdrawn. That doesn’t mean we love each other any less, just that we might need a little help to get things back on track again.

If you haven’t thought much about your relationship recently, take time today to appreciate your your partner and recommit to a future together, filled with love, support and companionship.