Making Use Of Your Outdoor Space in 2021

Although the coronavirus pandemic has been raging for a year now, it is far from over. No matter where you live in the world, you will have been affected one way or another by COVID-19. Many of us were unable to see loved ones over the holidays, creating stress, anxiety and sadness around the world.

Many people found their sanity in the great outdoors in 2020. We hiked, ran, swam and climbed our way to coping with lockdowns that disallowed gatherings in public spaces. Whatever your situation, you will likely be looking for new ways to use your outdoor space as the pandemic continues to affect our world in 2021.

Planting and growing

Firstly, let’s discuss planting and growing as a viable way to use your outdoor space. If you have never tried this before, don’t panic – growing certain herbs and plants is much easier than it looks. All you need is a little soil, a few seeds and some patience.

Especially if you love to cook, growing a small herb garden is both cost-effective and useful, as well as fun! Rosemary, mint, sage and basil are all super easy to grow in most weather conditions, and can deliciously flavour plenty of dishes.

If you want to expand your repertoire and plant flower beds and trees, you can do so with a little more space. Perhaps contact a landscaper to help plan your flower beds to best respond to the space, light and weather that you have in your garden.

Keeping warm

If gathering outdoors is your only option right now, but you have the issue of a cold climate where you live, why not invest in some outdoor heaters to make your space cosy? This could be an electrical heater or a natural fire pit that emits a gorgeous wood smell while you stay warm. Fire pits are an increasingly popular garden addition, and are available in high quality and at cost-effective prices from companies such as Burnished Projects.

Staying active

If gyms near to you are closed right now, you might be getting frustrated sitting around at home. Why not implement some sports equipment into your outdoor space? This could be a punch bag for boxing, a little badminton net to play with, or even something as simple as free weights. Additionally, you could incorporate something more fun for the whole family to stay active, such as a trampoline! This is a great way to keep fit and have fun, even on stressful days.

If you live in a warm climate, you could even try practising yoga outdoors in the morning or evening. This peaceful practise is great for your muscles, joints, circulation and digestion, and creates a beautiful moment for you to relax during this pressing time.

Final Thoughts

No matter what size of outdoor space you have, there are ways to incorporate a fuller, more relaxing life by using it to its full potential. Although times might be tough in 2021, there is nothing stopping you from focusing on positivity this year!