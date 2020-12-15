Making Your Home More Eco-Friendly

Living an eco-friendly lifestyle means thinking about the green choices you make in every single aspect of your life. From your leisure time to your shopping habits, and of course, your home. To help you make green choices when it comes to your property, check out these simple tips.

1. Reduce your water usage

Reducing the amount of water you use is one dead simple way to create a more earth-friendly home. To do so, consider installing water-saving toilets that operate using a low-flow or dual flush system. Another great option is to try using rainwater collectors, which are a great backup water source. Thirdly, check out water conserving apps like Dropcoutr. With the data you collect from the app, you can learn how to conserve more water around your house. Besides this, really simple changes can make all the difference, (for example, avoiding leaving the tap running when you brush your teeth)!

2. Green renovations

When you’re carrying out renovations on your home, make sure that you commission sustainable and green building work. Whether it’s solar roofing, green roofing or green insulation, there are many ways to keep things earth friendly while improving your home.

If you are moving home, bare in mind that new build properties are usually more eco-friendly and energy sufficient. Many people are now choosing to work with eco-friendly building companies, to commission property builds from scratch. It’s a very desirable option to have more control over the design processes.

3. A vegetable garden

Want to create a super eco-friendly home? What you need is a thriving vegetable garden! The first step is to make a compost pile. You can do this pretty easily by collecting food waste, garden waste, and items you’d usually put in your recycling,( for example cardboard). Using your compost you can enrich your soil without the use of fertilizer, and grow some tasty vegetables. To help you learn more about growing your own vegetables trying the ‘My Vegetable Garden App’.

4. Consider your fabrics

When you’re in the process of redecorating, it’s likely that you’ll be choosing many different fabrics. Whether it’s your sofa, your blankets or rugs, ensure that you make eco friendly choices. Wondering which materials you should look out for? Make a start with a few of these eco-friendly fabrics:

Hemp: Hemp is everywhere right now on the interior design scene, and it’s not hard to see why! Hemp only needs a small amount of water to grow, and the fabric is fully biodegradable.

Kenaf: Look out for kenaf fabric when you’re shopping for your soft furnishings. These plants have a very low carbon footprint, and do not rely on pesticides or fertilizers to grow.

For other options, check out jute, seagrass, organic cotton or soy cashmere. When it comes to creating an earth-friendly home, it’s all about making gradual changes to your lifestyle. Whether it’s shopping second-hand, or improving your recycling, there are so many ways to go green!