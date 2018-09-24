Managing Your Online Reputation With SEO

In this day and age, it is pivotal that you have a dominant online presence. After all, the Internet is something that a massive number of people use every single day. Therefore, it is important that you establish yourself online and that you shape your brand image and your reputation in the process. At the end of the day, you need to have an identity and a sense of direction in order for people to view your business as credible and of a top quality.

For this reason, search engine optimisation (SEO) is a highly important component of any marketing strategy and, therefore, the reputation you create for your business. For those who are unaware, SEO is a set of methods that are employed in order to increase a website’s prominence online via the aim of moving it up the ranks on search engine pages, such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo. It is widely considered the most important and successful marketing method utilised in the present day.

When it comes to your online reputation, you have to be exceedingly careful. One bad move can mar your company and damage its reputation. Sometimes this can be very difficult to reverse. Therefore, when you are utilising SEO as a tool for aiding your credibility and image online, you need to give a lot of careful contemplation into every move that you make.

Why SEO?

You will find your company climb up the result pages on all of the major search engines. At the end of the day, this is what SEO generally is all about. Search engine optimisation companies like Digital Hitmen have the experience and knowledge to know how to move your company’s website up the Google rankings. Furthermore, they know how to make sure your website’s visibility is built up organically, rather than it manipulating the search engines and breaking the terms and conditions.

SEO can also help to enhance brand image and awareness. This is due to the fact that when a business is ranked well on the search engine result pages, most people tend to assume that this is due to them being professional and trustworthy. This is where online reputation management comes in.

This all comes together to mean that your website will attract a greater number of viewers, and then a greater number of sales. At the end of the day, the higher you are ranked on the major search engines, the greater chance you have of people visiting your website, and then the greater chance you have of turning these into paying customers.

The best SEO practices

First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge one method that is often considered the backbone of SEO, and this is link building. This is a technique that is highly beneficial and provides vast benefits when it comes to climbing up the search engine ranks. For those who are unaware, link building revolves around finding outside websites to link to your website. You will be lucky to find someone who will do this for free – usually, you will have to offer the same service back for them. This is where you need to be careful. Once you link to this company’s website, their reputation adds to your reputation. Therefore, you should only link companies that are relevant and have a positive image.

Another tool that is highly beneficial is that of social media. This can often be known as social media optimisation. Websites such as Twitter and Facebook have really taken off, and so you should utilise this to your advantage. The great thing about social networking is that these websites have a more informal feel. Therefore, it is easy for you to create an image and a reputation. Moreover, you will gain a loyal and strong following. Nevertheless, social networking is all about finding the right balance. Don’t be too strong or controversial with your opinions as this may isolate people – save that for your personal account. Moreover, don’t constantly tweet or post about your company only. Make general comments about things that are happening in the world and get people involved.

There are lots of different social media optimisation methods available at your disposal. First and foremost, there are RSS feeds. These are essential when it comes to providing information about your services, your products, your blog, and more. When you update one of these areas, i.e. you add a new blog post or a new product, then people will hear about this through the feed reader. It is one of the easiest and more efficient ways of sharing content.

In addition to RSS feeds, another popular option is the use of video and image sharing. People tend to respond a lot better to content like this rather than text. Furthermore, there is blogging. Whilst this is text, it is more approachable and personal and so creates more of a loyal and unique bond with the person reading it. In addition to this, there is also bookmarking and widgets. These tools are essential when it comes to the saving and sharing of content and pages. They make it easy for individuals to share your page or product with other people and so the advertising knock-on effect begins.

It is worth noting that when it comes to social media optimisation, the quality of your content is a massive determining factor. After all, nobody is going to share your work or ‘like’ it on Facebook if it is not something which they are interested in or is of a high standard. The sharing methods mentioned above are centre to the success of this strategy, but they will not work without quality content.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding regarding how you can manage your online reputation using SEO. From social media optimisation to link building, there are a number of different important factors that you can use to get to the top spot of the search engine result pages and to build a strong and professional brand image.