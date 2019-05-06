Mapping Out Melbourne: A Guide To Exploring Australia’s Culture Capitol

As Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne has been a magnet for both domestic and international visitors for decades. Situated on the beautiful but rugged southeast coastline, the Victorian capital is home to beautiful beaches, hosts some of the best restaurants, cafes and bars in the country, and is located in close proximity to some of the most iconic sights in Australia, such as the Great Ocean Road, Yarra Valley, and Phillip Island.

Whether you are coming for a weekend from one of the country’s other iconic cities or are visiting Melbourne to break up a road trip through the Australian outback, you will have no shortage of things to do in the city. Melbourne has rightly earned itself the title of Australia’s cultural capital and with so many amazing historic buildings, landmarks and delicious food to enjoy, it’s no wonder why.

Continue reading to learn more about just some of the cultural delights that Melbourne has to offer.

The Historic City Tram

Getting around the city is a breeze. Some visitors choose to self-drive, knowing that there is always a trusted mechanic in Airport West, while others prefer to rely on the local public transport. In fact, the city is well-known for its trams and no visit would be complete without at least one ride on the city’s tramways. The City Circle Tram is a free service that gives passengers the opportunity to travel through the city and view some of its most important places of interest from the W-class tram. The journey takes a total of about one hour but, as you can hop on and hop off, you could easily spend an entire day exploring the city using the tram to get around.

Explore The Arcades

Punctuating and connecting the streets of the city are Melbourne’s arcades and laneways. A staple of the cityscape, these little pockets of charm are lined with cosy cafes, busy bars and beautiful boutique stores which all demand a moment of your time. The Royal Arcade is the oldest arcade in the country, while Centre Place, Degraves Street, and the Block Arcade are all heritage listed and brimming with charm.

Victoria State Library

With a collection of more than two million books, the State Library of Victoria is a cultural delight in the middle of the city that is well worth a stop. Seven reading rooms are open to the public with the octagonal La Trobe Reading Room often cited as the most impressive both in size and stature. Ned Kelly’s original armour is on display here, along with the diaries of John Batman and John Pascoe, the founders of the city.

Dine On Southbank

Whether you are looking for simple Sunday market fare or want to experience fine dining on the banks of the Yarra River, Southbank is the place to be. This trendy part of the city plays host to the city’s main cluster of bars, restaurants and cafes, along with the Melbourne Exhibition Centre. It’s one of the best places to see the famous Melbourne city skyline and watch the nightly fireball display as the eight-metre tall Gas Brigades are set off in true Melbourne tradition.

Shop At The Queen Victoria Market

The abundance of fresh produce, baked goods, souvenirs, homewares, and so much more draws visitors to the Queen Victoria market every day. No matter what your tastes or interests are, you are sure to find something that will take your fancy. The market is the largest open-air market in the Southern Hemisphere and is the place to be on Wednesday nights when live music and food stalls add even more ambience to this incredibly interesting place.

Explore Melbourne’s Cultural Delights

Melbourne is one of those cities that never gets old. Constantly developing, improving and growing, there is always something to do, taste, experience or see in the Victorian Capital. Whether you want to dive deeper into the country’s fascinating history, sample food from around the world, or ride the iconic Melbourne tramways, the city has something to offer everyone. Take your time and plan your trip carefully to make sure that you don’t miss out on the cultural delights of the Victorian capital to ensure that your trip is one to remember.