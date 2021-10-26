Mattress Shopping Guide: 5 Common Types Of Bed Mattresses To Consider

When shopping for a bed mattress, expect that you will encounter various types of it, each with a different feature to offer. Choosing a bed mattress will be and have to be very subjective. Meaning, you will base everything on your preference to make your purchase worth it. However, you have to remember that mattress shopping is not something to be taken for granted since it is a long-term investment.

The process of buying the bed you want or need has to have a checklist. The checklist should include your concerns, wants, and needs appropriately and systematically specified. The list will serve as a guide to narrow down your choices and come up with a single mattress that is perfect for you according to your list. When you’re done making a list, you can look for a specific type of mattress. Read on to know five (5) most common types of bed.

Innerspring Mattress

The Innerspring mattress is, perhaps, one of the most common and popular mattresses of all time. Many people consider this one of the best mattresses considering its tried and tested durability and the comfort it brings. The mattress has a coil system underneath the foams which gives the customer that traditional comfort and bounce. The innerspring mattress is still popular among people in the market nowadays.

Regardless of your position in sleeping, many reviews support that the innerspring mattress will provide you with a comfortable sleeping surface. In current technology, the coils used for this mattress are more durable and guaranteed to last longer than previous versions.

Memory Foam Mattress

If you are looking for a mattress that could contour your body, you are looking for a memory foam mattress. This type of mattress is famous for its feature that uses the heat from your body to perfectly “hug” your body figure. That feeling of the bed “hugging” you is its way of supporting your body structure to avoid aches and pains when you wake up. Memory foam mattresses are soft and cozy, which is excellent for all sleeping positions.

Another good feature of the memory foam mattress is that it’s hypoallergenic. Meaning, you can worry less about waking up with common allergic reactions like colds and coughs. However, you might want to turn on your AC throughout the night because memory foam mattresses are not exactly that breathable; plus, it’s heavier than other types of mattresses.

Latex Mattress

If you want to have a biodegradable bed mattress, the latex mattress is the one for you. Latex mattresses are made out of all-natural materials. Some types of mattresses come with odd smells caused by several chemicals; some are harmful chemicals used as ingredients to create those mattresses. Since a latex mattress is made of natural materials, expect not to smell those smells.

Throughout the years, improvements in making latex mattresses have made this type of mattress highly durable. According to some articles, a latex bed mattress can last up to 12 years. The mattress is a good choice for side sleepers since it will naturally contour and support your body while you sleep. Latex mattresses are neither too soft nor hard, which promotes spinal alignment.

Gel Mattress

The gel mattress is, perhaps, the most breathable mattress on this list. This type of mattress is known to give customers a cooling sensation. Almost like the latex mattress, gel mattresses are eco-friendly, making them ideal and healthier to use. Gel mattresses are designed to have high density so they won’t easily sag. Because sag won’t be a problem, you can be assured that gel mattresses will adequately support the structure of your body.

Elaborating on the cooling sensation the gel mattress brings, you can expect that longer and comfy uninterrupted sleep all people want. Another feature would be, the mattress will conform to your body no matter how much you move during your sleep. If you plan to buy this type of mattress, please ensure that it is made out of high-quality materials to be assured that the mattress won’t sag easily and give off an odd smell.

Hybrid Mattress

The hybrid mattress is made out of several types of mattresses. Most manufacturers have gel, latex, memory foam, and an innerspring system underneath those foams assembled to create this type of mattress. Hybrid mattresses are ideal for all kinds of sleeping positions. All sleepers can be assured of style, comfort, and traditional bed mattress bounce. However, expect a higher price range when researching different bed mattress prices.

But, don’t be discouraged. The higher price range indicates that the hybrid mattress is highly durable. When you buy this mattress, you have to wait for a few days till it breaks in. It is expected that the hybrid mattress can break into its full potential for 30 to 90 days.

Takeaway

When buying a bed mattress, an essential thing to consider is generous trial periods. All bed mattresses, if they are newly purchased, can be stiff at first. There is a certain period of time for bed mattresses to break into their full comfort material.