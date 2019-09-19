Maximise your rental returns by finding a more efficient property manager

As an investment property owner, your ultimate goal is to maximize the return on your investment. Positively gearing your property is the key to better cash flow, but achieving a positive cash flow can be a tough slog. The simplest way to land yourself a few extra dollars in your pocket is to maximise the rental returns on your investment property. The best way to maximise rental returns? Make sure you find the right property manager to look after your asset. If you want to learn how to make that search simpler, consider these tips.

The right price

Renting out your investment property is about more than just the price you get each week in rental income. The reason being, you don’t see all of those dollars and cents in your account each week. Fees, marketing and inspections come at a cost. To make sure you maximise your rental returns, do your research and find a property manager with the right rental property management fees. Don’t find the cheapest option and think that is all you need, as this decision may cost you in the long run. Consider the properties requirements and your preferences first then select an agent whose offering and fees meet your expectations. The right fee structure is as much about peace of mind as it is your overall return.

Process and practice

A rental property that is empty is a rental property that is costing you money. If your property spends any time empty, then you will have no income and still be required to pay management fees. Finding the right agent means finding an agent who has a thorough history and practice in managing tenants. An efficient property manager has detailed processes to manage tenant relationships, ensuring you keep the right tenants for as long as possible, and that you are aware at the first sign of potential vacation of the property. Efficient property managers will make sure your property is occupied and income coming in at all times through effective tenant management processes.

Maintenance and reporting

Rental properties can be hard to maintain, largely because you aren’t there to notice the troubles. An efficient property manager will make sure routine inspections are completed and regular contact made with tenants to identify any issues ahead of time. By understanding and having detailed reporting on the condition of your rental property you can ensure any maintenance is completed and tenants remain willing and able to rent your property. This kind of efficient management and care will help maximise the rental income you receive. The last thing you need is an agent who didn’t act on a water leak that turns into a structural problem thanks to a lack of action.

Track record

One of the best ways to make sure you maximise returns on your rental property is to find a property manager with a reliable track record. There are many choices for agents on the market, from mixed sales and rental offices to dedicated rental agencies. Maximising your rental returns on your property is about researching the records of the agencies in your area. Conflict resolution, bond management and tenant selection criteria processes are all key areas you need to check. Find property management with a good track record in these areas and you will be well on your way to maximising your returns.

A rental property can be a big project to manage. Finding an efficient property manager can lift a lot of that burden. Finding the right agent to maximise your returns is about fees, history and so much more. If you need a little help in understanding the importance of an efficient agent, consider the tips above and start reaching out to reputable property managers.