McGrath Foundation Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017

The McGrath Foundation has partnered with major brands to offer a selection of exquisite Mother’s Day Gifts that give twice because funds raised by this initiative will help place breast care nurses in communities across Australia.

From bespoke jewellery and flowers to hot pink hair care and drink coolers, these feel good gifts will not only put a smile on Mum’s face, they will also help to put a smile on the face of a woman with breast cancer.

SAMANTHA WILLS Signature Ring

Beautifully feminine and unique, the new Bohemian Bardot Ring is adjustable so it will fit any size finger. Featuring a soft pink blossom stone and engraved with SAMANTHA WILLS’ insignia, this ring comes gift boxed in a hand carved wooden box and velvet pouch.

Priced at $79 (Australian dollars), 100% of the proceeds of this ring will go to the McGrath Foundation to help fund their important work throughout Australia!

McGrath Foundation Collection by Interflora The McGrath Foundation Collection featuring four beautiful pink bouquets for mum. Available online until 15th May 2017, these bouquets will be delivered Australia wide in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday 14th May 2017. Interflora will donate 5% of each sale of this product to the McGrath Foundation to raise money to place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia as well as increasing breast awareness in young people.

Goldwell Go Pink for Charity!

For every bottle purchased in the Kerasilk colour retail range Goldwell will donate $2 for product sold in Australia during April and May 2017. Goldwell Kerasilk colour products (just look for the pink bottle) are available in-store at leading retailers throughout Australia and online at Fresh Fragrances & Cosmetics and StrawberryNet Australia

Goldwell will also donate $100 for every person who colours their hair pink and uploads a photo of their pink hair to Instagram with the hashtag #goldwellgopink AND @goldwellaus

Willow has made a 10L pink cooler to support the McGrath Foundation. Willow Ware Australia will donate $5 for every pink cooler sold. Priced at $27.99 (Australian dollars) this pink cooler offer is available exclusively online at willowstore.com.au Proceeds from the sale of this product will support the McGrath Foundation. Please note that the McGrath Foundation Cooler is not stocked in retail stores.

For more information or to make a donation to the McGrath Foundation visit the website: www.mcgrathfoundation.com.au