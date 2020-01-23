Meat-Free BBQ Alternatives for Australia Day

Moving Mountains® has launched its plant-based Burger and the world’s first plant-based Hot Dog made from sunflower seeds, in Australia via an exclusive distribution deal with Woolworths Supermarkets nationwide and Henry’s Burgers in Melbourne.

With Australia Day coming this long weekend, meat reducers don’t have to miss out on the traditional Aussie BBQ with plant-based hamburgers and hot dogs by Moving Mountains.

The products were created for the new wave of meat reducers who still crave the taste and texture of meat, but may be seeking to reduce their meat intake for health, ethical or environmental reasons. Despite being 100% plant-based, Moving Mountains Burger and Hot Dog, are so authentically ‘meaty’ that it can fool even the most committed carnivores.

Rich in protein and B12, the plant-based burger uses juicy and healthy oyster mushrooms and beetroot juice to give the effect of sumptuous bleeding meat, while the 100% plant-based hot dog has turned sunflower seeds into a vitamin rich and gluten-free hot dog that is identical to its pork counterpart in taste, smell and texture. Both have been made using simple and natural ingredients, specialised machines, and the latest food technology and incredible scientific process.

Moving Mountains® was founded in 2016 by UK serial eco-entrepreneur, Simeon Van der Molen, who is on a mission to bring radical change to people’s everyday diet through a plant-based alternative that can generally compete with animal meat in terms of taste, texture and satisfaction.

“Following our resounding success in the UK and Europe, we are excited to continue our global expansion to offer Aussie flexitarians truly inspiring dishes using the latest food technology,” said Mr Van der Molen.

“Moving Mountains products have been carefully created using the best ingredients and the latest food technology to deliver a healthier, sustainable and authentic substitute to meat that is not only good for you, but also our planet.”