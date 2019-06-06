Microneedling or Botox – Which Procedure Should You Choose?

While it’s amazing that we have so many treatment options available to fight the signs of ageing, it can also make it slightly more challenging to choose between all these procedures.

While Botox, aka anti-wrinkle injections, has been popular for decades, microneedling is slowly catching up to it. While the treatment that you decide on will ultimately depend on your personal aesthetic goals, it helps to know the difference between these two treatment options.

What You Need to Know about Botox

While Botox is designed to smooth out lines and wrinkles, it doesn’t benefit the surface of the skin. Botox is injected into the underlying muscles of the face to relax the muscles that are responsible for causing lasting wrinkles. This doesn’t mean patients won’t be able to make facial expressions, it just means their expressions will be more relaxed.

Botox injections are most commonly used to address frown lines and crow’s feet. Botox will also never freeze your face – it’s only if you choose an inexperienced injector who uses too much product that this becomes a possibility. The number of units that you’ll require will depend on the severity of the wrinkles you want to treat. You may find that you’ll need to return for multiple sessions to achieve your desired result.

Botox specialist, London Cosmetic Clinic, recommend top-up treatments every 3 – 6 months if you want to maintain your results, but this will differ between patients.

What You Need to Know about Microneedling

Microneedling is designed to rejuvenate your skin by encouraging healthy cellular activity and by stimulating collagen production.

Advanced microneedling technology has made treatments far more comfortable and effective, leaving patients with radiant skin that glows from deep within. Microneedling pens are highly targeted, which makes it easier for your clinician to treat tricky areas such as the nose. While most patients choose to receive microneedling on their faces, it can be used on almost any part of the body.

During the treatment, fine needles create micro punctures on the skin, which activates your body’s natural healing process. As these micro wounds are repaired, there is an increase in blood flow, collagen and elastin, which improves the structure and texture of the skin. Because microneedling treatments are so advanced, there is virtually no risk of infection or scarring, provided you follow your clinician’s specific aftercare instructions.

The treatment will need time to take effect, so results aren’t always visible right away. You will notice your skin gradually improving for several weeks after your microneedling treatment. However, most patients will require more than one treatment to achieve their desired results, with each treatment spaced one month apart.

Microneedling treatments are more ideal for fine to moderate wrinkles. Any deep wrinkles and scarring will require additional procedures.

Deciding on a Procedure

Microneedling and Botox are both safe and effective and can be used to treat patients with any skin type. The treatment that you decide on will depend on the concern you want to treat. Scars and deeper wrinkles are better suited to Botox treatments, while microneedling is great for fine wrinkles and general skin rejuvenation.