Mills & Boon actively acquiring manuscripts for their sexiest romance series ever

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Mills & Boon, Australia’s number one romance publishing brand, is actively acquiring manuscripts for their sexiest romance series ever. Mills & Boon DARE, a new series featuring strong, independent women and sizzling hot heroes, needs authors.

Manuscripts for Mills & Boon DARE will have to deliver riveting, irresistible romance stories featuring highly explicit sexual encounters. Four titles will be published each month in print and ebook, with the first four stories launching in January 2018.

Harlequin Australia’s Publishing Director, Sue Brockhoff, said, “Mills & Boon DARE will appeal to readers who are looking for a more intense reading experience, and will showcase some of our talented Australian authors to a worldwide audience. We are excited to be launching this brand new series in Australia and New Zealand.”

Australian authors JC Harroway, Nicola Marsh, and Avril Tremayne are three of the authors that will be part of the launch of the new Mills & Boon DARE series line.

“It’s the searing sexual relationships between incredibly alluring characters that really set Mills & Boon DARE apart,” said Kathleen Scheibling, Senior Editor. “The heroes are the ultimate embodiment of women’s sexual fantasies. There are bad boys and gritty antiheroes, as well as billionaires and other powerful men. The heroines are empowered, independent, fearless women who don’t need a man in their lives — but when they choose one, it’s on their terms.”

Mills & Boon DARE titles play out in an array of international settings, from glamorous urban centers (Paris, London, New York, Rome) to sensually exotic locations (the Amalfi Coast, Hawaii, the Caribbean). The global backdrop reflects the international makeup of DARE’s editorial team, which is actively acquiring manuscripts for the new line from its offices in London, New York and Toronto.

Four Mills & Boon DARE titles will be published each month in print and ebook formats in Australia and New Zealand. The series will also be published in the UK and in North America. Each fast-paced, plot-driven title will be approximately 50,000 words in length.

Guidelines and details on how to submit manuscripts are available at millsandboon.com.au