Mindfulness & Meditation: The Best Apps to Help You

Do you want mindfulness and meditation to be a consistent and positive part of your life? Studies have shown that it can contribute to a reduction in stress, anxiety, anger and depression, that it can support you in becoming more patient, improve your concentration and promote happiness.

We’ve brought together our shortlist of the best apps out there so that you can access some practical help in your journey through meditation and mindfulness. So if you’re interested in finding out how to start meditating, or if you’re already practicing and want to improve your current techniques, these 4 favourite apps will help you to make it an easy part of your day.

Insight Timer

This is the most popular meditation app, and with good reason. With over 4000 guided meditations, Insight Timer brings together over 1000 meditation teachers and puts them all at your fingertips. The app also gives you the opportunity to feel connected to the Insight Timer community by giving users information about how many other people are meditating at the same time, and how many other app users are in your local area. You’ll find a selection of over 750 meditation music tracks, so if music is key for you this is a great app to go for. If it’s not, Insight Timer also allows you to opt for intermittent bells if you prefer.

Omnava

The Omnava app initially comes with 10 guided meditations ready for you when you first load it. This means it can be a great way to start out if you feel like you might be overwhelmed by an extensive choice. With that said, as soon as you’re ready to progress you’ll find nearly a thousand additional guided meditations ready for you to access through the Omnava store. One of the most popular is the guided ‘6-phase meditation’ which includes practices on gratitude, forgiveness and connection. The majority (nearing 750) of meditations are free to load, while some require a small fee to access. This is a very user-friendly and helpful app, especially if you’re just getting started.

Calm

Calm gives you great access to really well-tailored meditation sessions: you can select everything from Loving-Kindness to Forgiveness. One of the most popular ones to look out for is the Body Scan session. You’ll get a wide range of guided meditations, some being as short as 3-minutes while others are a more involved 30-minutes. Beginners are encouraged to start with the 7 Days of Calm program.

We love this app because it also holds sleep stories to guide you into a peaceful night’s sleep. You’ll find more than 20 stories to choose from (ranging from scenic landscapes to science fiction) plus a selection of breathing exercises and soothing sounds for sleep preparation.

Headspace

This user-friendly app follows a similar set up to Omnava in that you’ll find 10 meditations ready for you once you load the app. It’s great for those who are getting started with meditation as they are very well guided and each session is well explained. Headspace is all about consistency, and the app incorporates a progress page and reward system to encourage you to make meditation a daily practice.

These fantastic apps can make it easier for you to make meditation a part of your life, every day. It is important thought to realise that if you are struggling with anxiety, concentrating, or just with feeling good generally, there is always professional help available beyond just these apps we’ve talked about here.

Considering reaching out to a professional in mental health services who can provide you with the advice and support you need to get your mental health on track.