Modernize Your Family Albums with Mixbooks

We have been storing and sharing memories since the day we were born. It’s hard to forget the era of disposable cameras and waiting for your film to develop. It was nice to see our precious photos come out only to go into a family album; the albums were forgotten all year only to be opened during holidays or family gatherings. Those times have changed drastically due to pictures being shared via social media platforms. The traditional family album culture has seemed to change and the lack of physical memorabilia must change too, for the sake of tradition, and family keepsakes to be passed down for generations.

Consider making custom photo books to be used as keepsakes and memories that can be passed down from generation to generation. Themes can make photo books more interesting to look at than the average traditional family album. If you are interested in creating a treasured photo album, consider using the following themes.

Vacation Themed Photo Albums

A vacation-themed photo book is a good way to remember a fun trip. To create a vacation-themed photo book, you can either have it feature one trip or several vacation photos altogether. You can have multiple photo books for family vacations, solo trips, and couple retreats. Vacation albums are especially great for couples. It’s a great way to store good memories and showcase them for other big life events, such as anniversaries and weddings.

Color Coordinate Custom Photo Books

Another amazing theme includes color-coordinated customized photo books. A color-coordinated themed photo book may require some planning but will be aesthetically pleasing and well worth the effort. Your color-coordinated custom photo book can either be made in one color or have others involved. The best way to accomplish this is by ensuring all the photos in the book have an element of the color you chose. You can go for themes that are completely void of colors, such as black and white, or sepia. These colors can be added in alternatingly or chapter style.

Pet Photo Albums

How about a photo book for each member of your family or friends. You can even do one solely for your pet. Each individual has a story and deserves a spotlight moment, this should also extend to your favorite furry or scaley friend. Pets have a special place in our lives, unfortunately, they don’t get to live as long as we do. Show your pet how loved they are with a photo book of their very own. Truth be told, your pet may not love it as much as you do. The photo book is something you and your family can use to remember a beloved pet through both good and bad times.

The Yearbook

A crowd favorite themed book is the custom year photo book. The yearbook is one you create yourself about what and whoever you want, not the one that comes from school. You can create one for yourself, family, and or friends.

To accomplish this, decide on a subject, whether the subject be your child, significant other, and or you. The key is to take photographs of the subject all year long. Every year turn the photos into a book. It would be amazing to see a child grow older over the years or to see how someone’s love has blossomed. A photo album of personal growth over the course of a year can be beneficial as well; personal growth captured in photos can be used as motivation to better year after year.

Photo albums can be fun and creative projects that double as family treasures. Moving forward you will cherish all of your life’s memories with Mixbook.com.