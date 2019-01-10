Modest Fashion for winter

Whether it is winter time or not, depending on where in the world you are, getting fashion ready beforehand would be a savvy idea as time flies really quickly these days. Since a new season would be around the corner anytime soon, it is time to browse the best modest outfits for winter. But that’s not the only thing.

A really stylish and fashionable fashion wear is one that will not only work for the wintertime, but are interchangeable no matter the season. However, wintertime is a time to feel really great about yourself and your fashion choice. It is the official season where every clothing piece in your closet can be an asset; it is the season of layering, layering, and more layering. But how can you ensure you make the best modest fashion decisions for winter? What are the best combinations that can give you the chic look, confidence, and comfort?

Experiment with Layers

It’s a season to layer your clothing pieces, and this can be real fun if you play it right. You can approach layering in different unique ways; some are new to many of us, so trying them can give you that feeling of uniqueness and the confidence you need to go through your day’s activities. For instance, layering shorter skirts with a similar contoured longer skirt can create warmth and uniqueness. In the same vein, wearing sweatpants under a long shirt/maxi dress is another unique way to achieve a unique and bulky look – and you are probably yet to give this a try.

Look for Quality Layering Items

When choosing those long coats or cute jumpers, consider the fact that you’d likely be using them for a few years, so it should be quality over quantity. What’s more, while your inner clothing layers are not visible to the outside world, the outerwear layers make an impression, so it is important that they are worth the effort. Ensure you invest in good quality outerwear layers as they not only add warmth to your outfit, but their durability will be especially important as they serve you over the next few winter seasons.

Pay Attention to the Extremities

In most cases, we focus so much of our attention on our tops and bottoms, forgetting to focus on the more important parts of our body like our hands, neck, and feet. It is important to ensure these body parts are covered up too, as doing so will keep you warm and comfortable. If you wear hijabs, you could pair them with funky-themed scarves for fab winter hijab styles.

Choose the Right Fabrics

When you go winter shopping, anything would be just fine, so long as you select the right fabrics. Heavy fabrics are the ideal winter outfits, especially if you are looking for dresses and skirts that will give you warmth and comfort. Denim and corduroy are some popular heavy fabric examples for the winter season. A major advantage of selecting heavy fabrics for this season is that they are warm enough, so you wouldn’t have to worry about layering.

Mix and Match

As a lady, you already know what mixing and matching your outfit to any occasion means for you. Whether you are simply looking for modest church wears, or you want to mix your dress up to go into town, it is a part of your everyday life. Ensure you purchase your items to fit this plan when you go winter shopping. If you are really good and mixing up your stuffs, you already know how important it will be to select items that match with those you have currently. Look out for that perfect pair that will add spark to what you may already have. You never know when you’d find a top, a pair of shoes, or a cute scarf which will complete your modest outfit.

The Wooden Dress Look

The wooden dress and boots is a common winter look. However, you can spice it up for yourself to create a unique feel. Layer your dress with a jacket, tights, or a scarf for a super cozy, fashionable appeal.

Be Creative

Whether you are sticking to what you already know or what some fashion icon wore in the past, remember there are no rules in fashion; you are always free to put on your thinking cap. This is especially application for modest fashionistas, as this means you would have to be creative enough to explore different options and look unique.

Modest fashion is not just about covering yourself up – at least, not anymore. So as the winter season draws near, put your creative energy to good use and keep experimenting to create that confident and comfortable appeal throughout the season.

Fall is around the corner, and after that winter will be here. While you may not like to think about it, you still need to be prepared. It is important that you stay up-to-date with the current trends so you can spice it up and accessorize with scarves/hijabs explore other creative options when you go shopping to give you a chic, comfy, and classy look for as long as the winter season lasts.