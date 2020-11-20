Money And You: How To Thrive

Learning how to properly budget and to look after your money isn’t as simple as a lot of people expect. Whether you have a lot to think about in terms of business accounts, general income and outgoings, or you’re just struggling to make ends meet, everyone can quite easily fall into financial trouble. But with a little bit of investment in research and some careful managing of your finances, no matter what shape they’re in, you can really thrive and ensure your money is safe and working well for you. These tips can help get you started.

Get On Track With A Budget

A budget is your blueprint to financial success. However, success is hard to measure. For one it might be getting out of the paycheck to paycheck cycle, for another it might be being able to retire early. A budget applies to both personal finance, or business finance. They can let you know when you’d be ready to use home loan brokers, or the level of money you might have to buy furniture for a house move. A budget can help inform you what kind of car you can afford, or how much money to spend on Christmas. There are so many things a solid budget can do for you or your business. It’s fairly easy to do too. There are many free budgeting apps, but it’s as simple as writing down all your income, and then taking away your outgoings. From that, you can see what needs to be changed.

Reinvest For Growth

In this day and age keeping money in a saving account isn’t exactly wise. Having savings to fall back on is of course smart, but with interest rates at a record low it can be really hard to make money back off it. If you invest, you can make more money. It’s the same if you have a business. Investing profits in marketing or into other avenues can end up increasing your revenue. The issue here is knowing when to invest, and what to invest in. As an individual, there are so many options from stocks and shares, to gold, art, bonds forex, the list goes on. Probably better to start with a managed fund. As a business, it’s all about looking for those opportunities.

Cut The Bad Habits

Bad habits with money can come in all shapes and sizes. It could be something simple like spending too much money in coffee shops. Or you might have silly amounts of subscriptions which you just don’t use. As a business, the same applies in terms of no renegotiating supply contracts or having low productivity. Sometimes, finding these habits is harder than actually addressing them. One or two of these may even sound trivial, but when you start stacking them up you’ll quickly realise that there is some money to be saved and reinvested. A bad habit could even be something like smoking, cigarettes cost a fortune and they’re also extremely bad for your health. Give yourself a financial habit audit and focus on improvement.